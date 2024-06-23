Home page World

Several emergency services are using helicopters, ships and divers to search for a missing tourist from China. He is said to have drowned around 300 metres from the shore of Lake Garda.

Gargnano – A search is underway on Lake Garda in Italy for a tourist who, according to eyewitness reports, disappeared in the water. According to the Italian news and press agency National Printing Agency Associated (ANSA) The man was last seen off the shore of the municipality of Gargnano, which has a population of almost 3,000. He is said to be a 44-year-old man from China, whose boat has already been brought to the port of Gargnano. There is no trace of the owner.

Large-scale search for tourists in Lake Garda: Coast Guard and divers in action

According to the news agency, Austrian tourists raised the alarm after claiming to have seen the man having “difficulties” in Lake Garda. He then disappeared about 350 meters from the shore and at a depth of over 200 meters. Local rescue services launched a major search operation. A fire brigade ship, a fire brigade helicopter, divers from Milan and two coast guard ships with sea rescuers have now arrived in the area.

Back in 2023, a young man suddenly disappeared in Lake Garda. When he sped away on a jet ski in front of his friends, he never returned. Rescue workers later found the Italian lifeless on the shore near Punta Grò near Sirmione. Apparently, he crashed into a rock at high speed and drowned under the jet ski.

Depth gauges will be used to find the missing tourist. This will help to narrow down the search and ensure safety during diving. The eyewitnesses are currently being questioned by the rescue team in order to possibly obtain further information about the 44-year-old.

44-year-old man disappears in Lake Garda: Another tourist drowns while swimming in the sea

At about the same time, a tragic accident occurred on the beach of Lu Bagnu, a district of Castelsardo in northern Sardinia. A 65-year-old German tourist drowned a few meters from the beach, as ANSA reported. Despite the quick intervention of the bathers, the local rescue services could no longer do anything for the man.

The tourist’s sudden disappearance is reminiscent of the tragic accident in Lake Iseo in Italy: 20-year-old Chiara from Bavaria drowned in September 2023 after falling into the water from her father’s boat. Although the search by state rescue workers had already ended without success, volunteers started a new search operation in April 2024. To support the volunteers, Chiara’s family has started a fundraising campaign. (cln)