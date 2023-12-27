Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

The mysterious disappearance of an American overshadows an MSC Armonia cruise. A tourist goes missing between Europe and Brazil – a police investigation follows.

Recife – What sounds like something written by a crime writer is unfortunately a tragic reality: a passenger disappears on a cruise from Europe to Brazil. On December 14, 2023, the ship docked in the port of Recife. But instead of a happy arrival, the mysterious disappearance of the passenger came into focus.

The MSC Armonia sailed from Italy on November 26th via Split (Croatia), Valletta (Malta), Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia (Italy) to Barcelona and Malaga Spain. We then continued to Santa Cruz de Tenerife and the Canary Islands, from where the journey continued across the Atlantic Ocean to Brazil. Like the Brazilian news portal g1 reported. The ship, flying the Panama flag, had a total of 1,077 passengers and 725 crew members on board. But when the ship docked on the Brazilian east coast in Recife on December 14th, one passenger was missing: an American tourist.

The MSC Armonia has a capacity of around 2,000 passengers © imago images

Suicide or homicide? The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a tourist on the high seas

The missing person went on the cruise with his partner. But there seemed to be anything but harmony between the two. Because witnesses reported loudly g1 of “physical altercations” and arguments by the pool and on her balcony. The man is said to have disappeared around 5 a.m. on the night of December 13th to December 14th. The question of whether the 40-year-old American himself fell into the depths or was pushed overboard by someone else remained unanswered for the time being. It should be noted that his partner – a Mexican – reported the disappearance only at 9 a.m. It is not known whether he only then noticed his partner's disappearance. Like the Brazilian news portal g1 further reported.

The onboard staff then initiated a search and called out the name of the missing person over the ship's loudspeakers. A concerned fellow passenger described the scene as follows: “At lunchtime the staff kept shouting 'Mr James, where are you'. I think the crew kept making announcements for about an hour, asking him to come forward. Other travelers suspected that he may have thrown himself into the middle of the Atlantic, between Europe and Brazil. There were also rumors that he was seen on deck via the camera.”

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

Mysterious Disappearance: Where is Passenger #1077?

When the search yielded no results, the crew notified the local police authorities, who examined the cruise ship with an investigative team. Like the Brazilian news portal g1 further reported. Despite reports of signs of an altercation at the swimming pool that a witness claims to have observed, the ship's surveillance images did not show any clear evidence of a homicide.

Footage showed the man entering the deck at 5am, after which he was never seen again. The police's preliminary statement is that “the victim probably fell or fell into the sea while the ship was traveling in international waters.” The man's partner was released after police questioning as police found no signs of murder. (ls)

If you are depressed and thinking about suicide, please contact the free hotline of Telephone Counseling 0800-1110111 or 0800-1110222 immediately.