Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 21:48

A 31-year-old tourist died after falling from a cliff while riding a quad bike along Sibaúma beach, in the Pipa region, in Tibau do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 17th. There was another passenger in the vehicle , a sister-in-law of the victim, who survived the fall and is admitted to a hospital in Natal.

Ana Carla Silva de Oliveira lived in Boa Vista and worked at the Legislative Assembly of Roraima, who issued a note of condolence lamenting the death of the public servant. She was in the Pipa region on a trip, with her family.

According to the Tibau do Sul Fire Department, on Wednesday, the 17th, the group she was in rented three quad bikes. They left together along Sibaúma beach, but at a certain point the vehicle Ana Carla was in moved away from the group and fell over the cliff.

The firefighters were called. They confirmed Ana Carla's death and provided first aid to her sister-in-law, who was transferred in the police helicopter to the Walfredo Gurgel hospital, in Natal. Until the publication of this report there were no details about the health status of the woman, who is 29 years old.

In a statement, the city of Tibau do Sul lamented the accident and informed that it will initiate administrative proceedings to investigate the facts and “if applicable, pinpoint responsibility”. This is not the first case of a tourist falling from the cliffs while riding a quad bike in this region of Tibau do Sul.

The most recent accident occurred in July last year, with two victims who survived. There were also cases in September 2020, November 2021 and November 2022 – in this case, a 68-year-old tourist died.

The city hall informed that “the quad biking activity has regulatory legislation, in accordance with Municipal Law 727, of November 12, 2021”, but did not comment on the signage at the scene of the accident.