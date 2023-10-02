Home page World

Patients and doctors travel to Mallorca for cosmetic surgery and rent an operating room. Suddenly she dies. He is now being investigated.

Mallorca – Some people fly all over the world for cosmetic surgery. Either to find a suitable specialist or to save costs. Many beauty procedures are offered at reduced prices in other countries. Many influencers also share on social media how they travel to have their teeth renewed. However, in some cases complications may arise during a cosmetic procedure. This was also the case with a British woman who traveled to Mallorca for an operation.

She wanted to report in the Mallorca newspaper Ultima Hora have a surgical procedure carried out during their stay in Mallorca. The procedure took place in mid-September in a private clinic in the capital Palma. But it wasn’t just the British woman who had to travel for the operation, but also the surgeon. This should practice in various EU countries. The two are said to have rented an operating room in the private clinic for the operation.

When complications suddenly arose during the procedure, the surgeon had her taken to the Son Espases University Hospital. However, the local doctors were no longer able to help her. She died just a few hours after the procedure. Loud Evening Standard Her family was immediately informed and they traveled to the island immediately.

The Mallorcan justice system is now investigating and checking whether the doctor acted negligently. The doctor should refer to the report Ultima Hora, to have acted as an experienced doctor. Who has been practicing for decades. The name of the surgeon and type of procedure are currently unknown.

But doctors repeatedly warn against dangerous interventions. In particular, buttock enlargement, also known as Brazilian Butt Lifting (BBL), poses a danger for patients: “This has been a relatively popular operation for five years. But with a mortality rate of 1:3,000, such an operation can hardly be justified,” explains Dennis von Heimburg, President of the Association of German Aesthetic-Plastic Surgeons Medical Journal. Patients mainly die as a result of a fat embolism, in which fat cells enter the bloodstream and thus block vessels. During such a procedure, the body’s own fat is first removed and then reinserted somewhere else. (mima)