Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The body of the tourist Belgian Phillipe Feyaerts, located dead inside a hotel from the city of Los Mochis, is still in a well-known funeral home and it is expected that in the next few days he will be repatriated to his place of origin. He revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The death of a Belgian tourist was reported on Friday at 1:00 p.m. to the 911 emergency service by staff at the hotel located on Allende Street between Cuauhtémoc and Rosendo G. Castro Boulevard in the central neighborhood.

Preventive municipal agents were the ones who went to the property, corroborated the notice and requested the presence of investigators from the North Zone Vice Prosecutor’s Office who took charge of the corresponding proceedings. The body was removed minutes after 2:00 p.m.

