Tourist destinations | Peru closes parts of Machu Picchu due to human wear and tear

According to the representative of the Ministry of Culture, damage caused by people is irreversible.

Peru prevents tourists from accessing certain parts of the Inca city of Machu Picchu due to wear and tear on the stone structures. Machu Picchu is Peru’s most important tourist destination and up to 3,800 people visit the city every day.

Due to wear and tear caused by people, the Ministry of Culture said it would prevent visits to two temples and the sacred Inca stone structure of Intihuatana.

“The damage is irreversible. We have to protect our heritage,” said a representative of the ministry Maritza Rosa Candia.

About Located 130 kilometers from the city of Cusco, Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2,500 meters by order of the Inca ruler Pachacutec.

Considered an architectural wonder, the city was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.