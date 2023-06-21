Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Drama in Italy: A vacationer (screenshot Instagram) is still hesitating if she should jump off the rock face. Then everything goes wrong. © Screenshot Instagram/imago/Montage

A tourist falls over a cliff into the water in front of dozens of beach visitors. A video captures this horrible moment.

Fiordo di Furore – These are dramatic scenes that took place in the bay of Fiordo di Furore in Italy. The small spot on the Amalfi Coast is a hotspot for vacationers, absolutely “instagrammable” – perfect for a photo in the social networks. The beach is about 25 meters wide and bordered by cliffs. The water shimmers light blue. Now there is a frightening video of this picturesque beach on the net. The recordings are not for the faint of heart.

A pearl on the Amalfi Coast in Italy: Fiordo di Furore beach is enclosed by rock faces. © Imago

Video shows painful jump: tourist hits rock face on vacation in Italy

The clip shows a woman in a black dress standing on the steep rock face in Fiordo di Furore. It looks like she’s still hesitating about actually jumping off the cliff into the water. Suddenly she seems to lose her balance, slips and falls down.

Australian Kal Glanzing picked up the drama by accident. In the video he jokes about the daring vacationer. “Why you should take out travel insurance,” he comments on the scene. She doesn’t even know what the water temperature is, he says flippantly. Then the woman throws herself off the cliff edge, hits her legs on a ledge and splashes into the sea. Even watching this jump looks extremely painful.

Fiordo di Furore beach is jam-packed that day. Screams of horror from eyewitnesses are clearly heard in the small bay. According to Glanzing, it “took about an hour to carry the woman up the stairs to the ambulance.”

“If only travel insurance would offer additional protection against idiots” – the clip was shared with this title on Instagram.

Funny or terrible? This is how the network reacts to the fall of the vacationer

The reactions to the post are not long in coming. Most make fun of the woman in the comments, enjoy themselves. “He asked her if she wanted to marry him,” one user interprets the scene. Another handed out athletic grades: “That’s a 7 for the start, four and a half for the technique and a 1 for the landing.” Short comments like “nice finish” can also be read. For the painful fall, some have already identified the mistake: “The old hesitation. It’ll get you,” one user put it in a nutshell. Maybe there’s a grain of truth in that.

But the steep rocks in Fiordo di Furore are not at all suitable for jumping. A user writes: “I was there … It’s very shallow water”. The words are followed by a shocked face emoji as a dot.

Another part is shaken by the incident: “Jesus Christ”, “So stupid” or just “wtf”. “My whole body hurts,” someone says. The video on Instagram has already been liked over 44,500 times (as of June 20, 1:22 p.m.) and commented on over 500 times.

