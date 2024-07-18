In an act that has generated great controversy, A tourist was seen climbing and simulating sexual acts with the statue of the god Bacchus in Florence, Italy.

The incident, which occurred in the Borgo San Jacopo area, has sparked outrage among local residents and cultural authorities, leading to a debate on respect for historical monuments.

The statue, a bronze replica of Giambologna’s original, dates back to 1560 and was replaced in 2006 with the current version to protect the original piece from damage.

Italian police are currently in the process of identifying the woman involved, whose nationality has not yet been determined.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media, where many Florentines have expressed their discontent and concern about the lack of effective punitive measures against disrespectful behaviour by some tourists.

And because of problems like this, gentlemen, the anti-tourism movement in European cities is growing every day.

A tourist (unknown nationality) standing on a precious statue of Bacchus by Giambologna, in Florence🇮🇹 while her friend took photos. What do you do with such savages? pic.twitter.com/6dAjYy1EXP — M-edusísima🪼 (@cansadaya80) July 17, 2024

Patrizia Asproni, from the Confcultura organisation, was particularly critical of the situation: “Florence is a city that does not make visitors respect it. “These continuous displays of rudeness and incivility occur because everyone feels entitled to do whatever they want with impunity. We need to apply the Singapore model: strict controls, high fines, zero tolerance.”

For her part, Antonella Ranaldi, head of the local police, called for respect: “People are welcome, but there must be respect for our monuments, whether they are originals or copies. Also because I doubt that this lady, who is my fault, knows the difference.”

The reaction has not been unanimous. Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi offered a different interpretation when sharing the images on Facebook: “It’s a transfiguration: when art is truer than life. It’s a critical act performed by a drunk girl, not erotic.”

The incident has rekindled debate over the kind of tourism Florence wants to attract. Marco Passeri, a former city councillor, expressed his dismay: “Are we sure we need this kind of tourist in Florence?”

