The bus full of tourists had at least 10 Italians on board: The Italian embassy in Lima and the Farnesina are in contact.

A dream trip in the wonderful setting of Machu Picchu has turned into a nightmare for dozens of tourists, including ten Italians, involved in a dramatic road accident on the steep Andean roads of Peru. A tourist bus, which was descending from the famous Inca citadel, crashed into a ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle, falling for about 15 meters. The leap into the void caused injuries to more than 30 people.

Serious accident in Peru: 10 Italians among 30 injured after vehicle falls into ravine

The Farnesina confirmed that among the injured there are ten compatriots. None of them are in critical condition, but they have fractures to their limbs and were transported to the hospital in Cusco for the necessary treatment. The Foreign Ministry’s response was immediate:

“The Italian Embassy in Lima, in close contact with the Farnesina, immediately took action to provide maximum consular assistance to the compatriots involved. For information contact +51 997232073”.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred on the winding and dangerous road that connects the archaeological site of Machu Picchu with the tourist town of Aguas Calientes. The bus was heading down the valley when the driver, according to some witnesses, attempted to pull over to let another vehicle pass. The ground beneath the bus gave way, causing the bus to tip and fall into the ravine. Other versions speak of a thick fog that limited the driver’s visibility, or of vehicles traveling at high speed, contributing to making the descent even more dangerous.

Immediately after the accident, panic gripped the scene. Local residents and rescuers rushed to the scene, providing first aid to the traumatized tourists, many of whom were clearly in a state of shock. The Peruvian police, along with emergency services, evacuated the injured and rushed them to medical centers in Cuscothe main city of the region.

In addition to the ten Italians, there are passengers from Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Japan and China. In total, at least 20 people have suffered serious fractures or bone trauma and are currently being treated in local hospitals.

Among the injured is also the driver of the vehicle, who has undergone all the usual tests to exclude the use of alcohol or drugs. The Peruvian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident. General Julio Becerrahead of the police of the Cusco region declared:

“We are examining all the possible causes, but we cannot yet make definitive hypotheses,”

The roads that cross the Andes are sadly known for their dangers. The often precarious road conditions, combined with the roughness of the terrain and adverse weather conditions, make traveling along these roads particularly risky. This is not the first time that a similar tragedy has occurred along the hairpin bends of Machu Picchu, a site that attracts thousands of tourists every year.