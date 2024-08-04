One dead and 15 injured. This is the result of the accident involving a tourist bus this morning on the A1, at km 360 in the direction of Florenceat the height of Badia al Pino. The firefighters intervened on site to extract the injured from the vehicle, which remained stuck against the guardrail.

Arezzo, accident on the A1: bus of Chinese tourists hits the guardrail on the Autosole



Helicopters are also flying from Arezzo and Bologna. The patients were all taken to the hospitals in Arezzo, Siena and Valdarnoas reported on X by the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, who is in contact with the general director of the ASL Toscana Sud-Est Antonio D’Urso who is coordinating the 118 Arezzo Maxi-emergency plan.

According to Autostrade, the A1 remained closed for about twenty minutes in the stretch between Monte San Savino and Arezzo towards Florence following the accident. The stretch, closed at 5:30 p.m., was reopened at 5:50 p.m. Currently, Autostrade per l’Italia explains, traffic is flowing in one lane. For users heading towards Florence, Autostrade recommends exiting at Valdichiana, taking the Raccordo Siena Bettolle and rejoining the A1 at Firenze Impruneta.



A black Sunday on the Arezzo section of the A1, after this morning’s fatal accident between Valdichiana and Chiusi, where a 59-year-old woman lost her life and a 59-year-old man was injured.