Tourist bus accident in South Africa leaves 20 dead

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
There were people trapped under the bus
There were people trapped under the bus
The crash happened around 8 pm on the N1 dual carriageway in the town of Louis Trichardt.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least 20 people died and 68 were injured on the night of February 13, when a tour bus and a van collided in northern South Africa, the private ER24 ambulance service reported on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at 8 pm (local time) causing the bus to fall from a bridge and into a river after the collision.
“Three people were found dead by the roadside and sixteen by the river. All were pronounced dead on arrival. Most of the people who died by the river had been trapped under the bus.”ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell told local media.
(It may interest you: Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan, a country plagued by wars and famine).
Campbell said another person had died after being taken to a hospital.
“Exact details about the collision are unknown at this time. However, the SAPS (South African Police Service) is on scene for investigations.”explained the ambulance service spokesman.
(You can read: Musa Hasahya Kesera: the story of the Ugandan man who has 102 children).
Bad weather, however, is delaying the work of the emergency services.
“Heavy rains have been falling in the area,” Campbell added.
More news EL TIEMPO
More than a million people gathered for the pope’s mass in DR Congo
Egypt: citizens forced to give up meat due to high prices
US returns ‘green sarcophagus’ and other archaeological artifacts to Egypt
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tourist #bus #accident #South #Africa #leaves #dead
Leave a Reply