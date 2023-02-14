Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tourist bus accident in South Africa leaves 20 dead

February 14, 2023
Tourist bus accident in South Africa leaves 20 dead


Tourist bus accident in South Africa leaves 68 dead

There were people trapped under the bus

There were people trapped under the bus

The crash happened around 8 pm on the N1 dual carriageway in the town of Louis Trichardt.

At least 20 people died and 68 were injured on the night of February 13, when a tour bus and a van collided in northern South Africa, the private ER24 ambulance service reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 8 pm (local time) causing the bus to fall from a bridge and into a river after the collision.

“Three people were found dead by the roadside and sixteen by the river. All were pronounced dead on arrival. Most of the people who died by the river had been trapped under the bus.”ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell told local media.

Campbell said another person had died after being taken to a hospital.

“Exact details about the collision are unknown at this time. However, the SAPS (South African Police Service) is on scene for investigations.”explained the ambulance service spokesman.

Bad weather, however, is delaying the work of the emergency services.

“Heavy rains have been falling in the area,” Campbell added.

*With information from EFE

