The imminent arrival of the summer season and the end of the state of alarm have marked the beginning of the race to attract the largest number possible of tourists to each autonomous community. For this, regional executives have opted to financially incentivize visitors who come to their territory to spend their summer vacations.

Thus, at least ten autonomies are offering the so-called tourist vouchers. Thanks to them, you can get significant discounts on accommodation, restaurants and excursions. Andalusia, Valencian Community, Galicia and the Balearic Islands limit aid to residents, while Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Community of Madrid, Extremadura and the Basque Country make them available to any tourist national.

Andalusia

Only the registered persons or holders of the Andalusian or Andalusian Abroad Card. The maximum discount will be 25% in those accommodations that have the distinctive of “Andalucía Segura”, up to a maximum of 200 euros. It is available at the following link.

Aragon

The limit is set at 300 euros. They rise to 40% for stays (with a minimum stay of two nights) and recreational, sports and cultural activities in the region. There will be two batches: the first, until July 15, and the second, from September 1 to December 20. Here you can get more information.

Castilla la Mancha

The discounts will be for the overnight stays that are made in the autonomy until September. These will vary between 12 and 30 euros per room, depending on the category of the establishment. To qualify for them, it is necessary to book in one of the 144 accommodations attached to the initiative. It is available on this page.

Castile and Leon

It can only be used from September 15 to May 31, 2022. The main objective is seasonally adjust tourism and to qualify for the benefits, a co-financed prepaid card will be given between the applicant and the Board for use in tourist establishments and activities registered in the Castilla y León Tourism Registry.

You can choose three amounts: 250, 500 or 700 euros. Of these, the regional Executive will pay between 50% and 60% depending on whether the expense is made freely or through a travel agency.

Madrid’s community

The discounts will be up to 600 euros per person for visiting visitors to the region from July until the end of the year. They will be enabled to accommodation, maintenance services, health and well-being, guided visits, tourist and sports activities.

Valencian Community

In the case of the Valencian Community, discounts reach 70% of the contracted services, with a limit of 600 euros. The money may be used to cover the expenses of accommodation, meals, excursions or sports services. It can be ordered at the following link.

Estremadura

Your voucher allows you to obtain discounts of between 50% and 75% dthe cost of services in accommodation (minimum two consecutive nights), guided tours and other tourist activities. In the case of accommodation, the maximum amount subsidized is 65 euros per room or 150 euros if it is a full rental. They can be requested here.

Galicia

Its use will be prolonged until next December 15. Those Galicians who intend to travel through the region during those dates, may request a prepaid card from between 250 and 500 euros, of which the regional Executive will subsidize up to 60%.

Balearic Islands

In the case of the Balearic Islands, the aid is a bonus of up to 100 euros per person, Intended for those of legal age residing in the Balearic Islands and traveling to an island different from the one on which they have fixed their residence.

Basque Country

The AIDS they oscillate between 5 and 20 euros, depending on the activity, and to benefit from them it is only necessary to be of legal age and contact one of the establishments included in this program. The enabled sectors will be gastronomy, hospitality, accommodation, activities of tourist interest, excursions and even shopping. They can be ordered here.