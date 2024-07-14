A boat carrying tourists burned down off the coast of the Turkish resort of Marmaris

A tourist boat has burned down off the coast of the Turkish resort of Marmaris. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, by RIA News.

According to the agency, the 20-meter wooden vessel caught fire at 16:00. As a result of the emergency, four tourists were injured and hospitalized at a local hospital. Most of the passengers managed to jump off the burning vessel in time, and some tourists were rescued by the crews of nearby yachts and coast guard vessels.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The causes of the emergency are being established.

On June 30, dozens of British tourists narrowly escaped death in a fire on a wooden ship in the open sea off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes.