Canarian Weekly: Tenerife tourist beats pickpocket with stick and gets caught on video

On the island of Tenerife, a tourist brutally beat a pickpocket with a stick who tried to steal his wallet. The fight was captured on video, which was published by the portal Canarian Weekly.

The incident occurred on July 22 at Los Abrigos Beach. The video shows a vacationer attacking a man with a stick, hitting him on the body and head. The victim tries to defend himself, trips over rocks and throws himself into the sea. At the same time, families with children vacationing on the beach run away in a hurry.

It is specified that the cause of the conflict was the victim’s attempt to steal a wallet from a tourist.

