The Pattaya News: Popular tourist floating market burned down in Pattaya

A strong fire broke out at a popular tourist attraction in Thailand – a floating market in Pattaya. About it reported edition of The Pattaya News.

The fire started after 19:00 on Thursday, September 7. Eyewitnesses said they noticed a sheaf of sparks in the central part of the market near the wooden toilets. The fire quickly engulfed the trading pavilions built of bamboo and wood. According to the publication, many sellers tried to pull things out of the fire, and some jumped into the water, saving their lives.

Police, firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment arrived at the scene. At about 22:00 pm, specialists managed to bring the fire under control, by that time many buildings had been completely destroyed. Preliminary damage is estimated at least 50 million baht (about 137 million rubles).

It is specified that the fire started after the closure of the shopping arcade, so there were few people there. At the same time, several employees of the market received minor injuries.

The publication emphasized that the floating market is the main attraction of Pattaya. On an area of ​​more than 60 acres (243,000 square meters), there are hundreds of stalls that are visited daily by thousands of locals and tourists.

Previously, Pattaya was named one of the most affordable resorts in Thailand for Russians. The minimum cost of living there is 1400 rubles per night. And the most budget option was Phuket (from a thousand rubles per night).