Home page World

From: Andrew Knobloch

Split

Sedona, Arizona is known for its great scenery, but also a one-of-a-kind McDonald’s. © Imago 3x

A unique McDonald’s in the world? Yes, there is one store in Sedona, USA that is different from the chain’s other nearly 40,000 stores.

Sedona – The desert city of Sedona with over 10,000 inhabitants is known for its picturesque landscapes. Located at the foot of Red Rock State Park, scenic shots and nature experiences are created there that seem unique. The rocky landscape and the impressions are a unique experience for many tourists. The place describes itself as “the most beautiful on earth”.

McDonald’s: This branch is unique in the world

And if you’ve been hiking and enjoying yourself for days, you’ll definitely need a break and a snack. While many arguably prefer healthy meals, some also resort to fast food. The well-known McDonald’s chain also opened a branch in Sedona in 1993, and it is unique in the world. But why?

The branch is the only one not to use the distinctive yellow “M”. Instead, turquoise “M”s adorn the walls of the facade. But why change the famous logo, which has a high recognition value worldwide? In the city of Sedone there are laws that buildings must not differ too much from the scenery. According to Riders Digest, the yellow M would have been too much of a contrast to the landscape and they opted for turquoise instead.

McDonald’s: Branch with a special “M” becomes an attraction

For tourists, the McDonald’s is not just one of many, but also a real attraction. Many people passing through take selfies or photos and pose in front of the turquoise M as usual in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Brandenburg Gate or the Eiffel Tower.

Unfortunately, the food offers hardly differ from conventional McDonald’s branches. Calorie-heavy food that you have to do very long hikes around Sedona to work off. Nature in the unique town has much more to offer than just the fast food outlet.

In Saarland, a few people have recently ordered Happy Meals for 2,500 euros and thus the highest bill in history get submitted, as reported by tz.de. (another)