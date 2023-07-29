The constant growth of tourist apartments in Portugal has its days numbered. At the end of 2022 there were 108,523 tourist homes, which represented 1.8% of the country’s accommodation. It is a higher ratio than in Spain, where tourist apartments are 1.2% of the total. as soon as the Republic newspaper publishes the law with measures on housing approved last week in the Assembly, the ban on opening new tourist apartments in Lisbon, Porto and a large part of the country’s coastline will enter into force. The veto only excludes inland areas where there is strong depopulation. In any case, to open a tourist apartment in these locations it will be necessary to have the approval of the community of owners of the building.

It also changes its taxation. The owners of tourist homes will have to pay an “extraordinary contribution” of 15%, and thus join other sectors that already make special tax contributions such as energy or large food distribution. A measure that has displeased employers, despite the fact that they have managed to lower the rate compared to what was initially planned (35%). Nor does the sector like the possibility of suspending licenses already granted, which may occur when two thirds of the community of owners so decide. Portugal has about 70,000 condominium tourist apartments.

In some, conflicts had arisen that reached the Supreme Court, which in March 2022 issued a ruling that vetoed tourist businesses in those buildings with horizontal property titles intended for housing. “Tourist accommodation is not compatible with housing for various reasons: insecurity and discomfort of the families living in the buildings,” said Romão Lavadinho, president of the Lisbon Tenants Association, in an article published in the weekly espresso. “The solution is not to launch polarized debates that confront tourists and residents and create prejudices, such as blaming tourist apartments for the historical structural problems of housing,” Eduardo Miranda, president of the Tourist Accommodation Association, rebutted in the same outlet. From Portugal.

The new regulation on tourist apartments is part of the Portuguese Government’s More Housing program, which aims to tackle one of the biggest problems in the country, where low wages make it difficult to rent and buy houses. The program was presented in February as a revolution due to its intervention on the market, although it has been losing steam by way of public consultation and parliamentary processing. In this self-correction of the Socialists, who have an absolute majority in Parliament, the most innovative and controversial initiative of those defended by the Minister of Housing, Marina Gonçalves, which was the forced rental of empty flats, has been watered down.

The law now contemplates it as an exceptional measure that municipalities may resort to “whenever it is considered necessary to guarantee the social function of housing.” In addition, it can only be applied to those apartments that have been empty for more than two years and that are located in coastal towns. Portugal has 723,215 empty flats, according to the National Statistics Institute. In its initial version, the State intended to force their rent to sublet them for five years. The controversy even led the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to doubt its constitutionality.

The law also buries the granting of golden visas to foreigners for real estate investments in Portugal. Between October 2012 and February 2023, 11,758 were granted seen gold. 89% were delivered for the purchase of houses, which has led to pointing towards them as one of the factors that influence the rise in prices.

Here you can consult the latest Letters from the correspondent

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL