Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 12:53

The special aggregate of tourist activities fell 1.1% in October compared to September, according to data from the Monthly Services Survey, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The segment operates 5.0% above the February 2020 level, pre-pandemic, and 2.4% below the highest point in the series, reached in February 2014.

Compared to October 2022, the volume of tourist activities in Brazil grew 6.5% in October 2023, the 31st positive rate in a row.

There was progress in nine of the 12 Federation Units investigated, with emphasis on São Paulo (6.8%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (11.6%) and Minas Gerais (14.1%). In the opposite direction, there were relevant losses in Ceará (-11.3%), Espírito Santo (-6.1%) and Goiás (-0.7%).