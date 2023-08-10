Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 1:50 pm

The special aggregate of Tourist activities dropped 0.4% in June compared to May, according to data from the Monthly Survey of Services, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The segment operates 4.9% above the February 2020 level, in the pre-pandemic period, and 2.6% below the highest point in the series, reached in February 2014.

Compared to June 2022, the volume of tourist activities in Brazil grew by 9.7% in June 2023, the 27th consecutive positive rate. There was an influence of the increase in revenue from passenger air transport companies, car rental, catering services, collective road transport of passengers and travel agencies.

There was progress in nine of the 12 Federation Units where the indicator is investigated, with emphasis on São Paulo (8.5%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (14.3%), Minas Gerais (16.6%) and Bahia ( 14.1%).

The main negative impacts came from Ceará (-9.3%) and Rio Grande do Sul (-3.2%).