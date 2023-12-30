Home page World

A young tourist ventured to the edge of a cliff to take a beautiful photo. She then fell and died. The husband had to witness the tragic accident.

Munich – Shortly before Christmas, a tragic accident occurred in Minnewaska State Park, north of New York (USA): As the New York State Police report, a couple from Singapore were on a hiking tour on the ” Beacon Hill Trail” through the nature reserve. They stopped at the edge of a cliff to take selfies – the effort to get a nice picture ended fatally for the 39-year-old tourist.

Fatal selfie attempt: Husband had to witness fall

She “lost her footing” and fell about 20 meters, citing several US media outlets, including the New York Post, the police report. The husband had to witness the fall before alerting the emergency services. Because he called 911, multiple agencies converged on the scene, including the New York State Park Police, the New York State Forest Rangers and various fire departments. However, any help came too late: the emergency paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A selfie attempt in a US national park ended fatally for a tourist. (Symbolic photo) © dpa / Peter Kneffel

The widower brought his grief in a Facebook post “I've just been crying for the last twelve hours,” he wrote in English. “Medical staff tried to resuscitate her for almost three hours but were unsuccessful. My heart is broken and I don't know how to put it back together.” Along with his words of sadness, he attached photos with his wife that appeared to have been taken immediately before the tragic death. According to police information, the incident remains under investigation. Meanwhile, visitors are increasingly becoming a problem for another popular US national park.

Dying for the selfie: Sadly, this is far from an isolated case

This is not the first case in which a selfie turns fatal. According to a study by the Indian journal “Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care,” at least 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between October 2011 and November 2017. Accordingly, it is mainly young men who like to take risky photos – for example of themselves on cliffs, on the roofs of high buildings or on the edge of bodies of water.

A group of tourists in Venice, on the other hand, were lucky in disguise: while trying to take a self-portrait on a gondola, they capsized. Nobody got hurt. (cln)