Tourism Yyteri’s nudist area closes due to feedback: “It can be scary and shocking for children”

Pori wants to be a child-friendly tourist destination. Now it is closing the natural beach of Yyteri to secure business.

In Yyteri the naturist site is closed due to negative feedback from the site. The city of Pori says in its press release that the area will be abandoned, as “a child-friendly tourist destination and securing business operations are very important for Yyteri’s growth”.

The city has received feedback from the area especially from families with children. Entrepreneurs in the area also say that they have received a lot of very negative feedback.

“It’s a pretty unsustainable situation when the family staying with us leaves the beach without a hitch and runs into something completely different. It can be a scary and shocking situation for children, and it doesn’t really do good for the image of the object, ”says Yyteri Beach’s entrepreneur. Ekku Lehtonen in the bulletin.

Yyterin 200,000 people walked through the beach last summer. It is a record. According to the city of Pori, both the city and local entrepreneurs are investing heavily in the area.

Yyteri is being taken forward at a rapid pace and it is our job to make sure that the framework is in order, says Yyteri’s regional regulator. Susanna Kivimäki.

“We have received feedback on side effects in the naturist area and are wondering if the place in the area could be somewhere other than the city’s top tourist destination. After all, the naturist area is delimited between the dunes, and it is not located on the beach at all, but it is known that you will not stay in the delimited area, even if it is politely mentioned, ”Kivimäki says in the press release.