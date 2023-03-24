Tourism | You can get to the islands of Helsinki with one ticket next summer

A new boat route will open in Helsinki for the summer, which will take you from Kalasatama to Vallisaari, Suomenlinna and Lonna.

Island hopping the encouraging water transport ring line will start on May 22.

The route operated by FRS Finland goes from Kalasatama to Vallisaari, Suomenlinna and Lonna island and from there back to Kalasatama to Parrulaituri.

The goal is to connect water transport with the subway network and offer tourists the opportunity to explore the nearby islands of Helsinki with one ticket.

With a day ticket, you can travel on the route unlimitedly during one day. An adult day ticket costs 19.89 euros.