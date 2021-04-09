Benidorm beach with the sun lounger area almost empty, last July. Monica Torres

The tourism sector has been pressing for months to take part of the community funds for economic recovery. At least the same percentage of these of what tourism represents in the Spanish GDP (just over 12% in 2019, the year before the pandemic). This would translate into 8,621 million euros of the 72,700 million that will come in the form of direct transfers. An injection with which the sector would modernize and create 93,587 new jobs -35,880 of direct impact and 57,707 indirect-, according to a report from the Spanish Chamber of Commerce presented this Friday.

The study also includes the multiplier effect of investment on tourism and its dragging capacity on the country’s economy. “For every 100 jobs directly generated by investment in the tourism sector, 161 additional jobs would be created; for every 100 euros allocated to modernizing the sector, the value of the economy’s output would increase by an additional 72 euros; and for every 100 euros of Gross Value Added (GVA) derived directly from these investments, an additional 105 euros of GVA would be created ”, explains the Chamber of Commerce.

An improvement in the travel industry would boost the arrival of foreign tourists, now heavily punished by the coronavirus crisis. An important issue for the country’s economy, since the arrival of more than 80 million visitors a year (in 2019 it surpassed that barrier) has a huge impact on activity. According to the report, the food and beverage sector owes 10.5% of its total production to tourism, a figure that rises to 11% in energy and 50% in sports and recreational services.

On the employment side, there is no doubt the effect that tourism has. The calculation of the Chamber of Commerce places the dependence of the sector at 11.7% of the jobs in the security, administrative and building services sector. In addition, in retail trade, 5.8% of employment depends on this activity, while in sports and recreational services, as well as accommodation, food and drink services, this percentage shoots up to 50% of employment.

“The analysis carried out by the Research Service of the Chamber of Spain confirms that tourism constitutes one of the main engines of the Spanish economy, not only because of its direct contribution to GDP or to job creation, but also because of this stimulating effect on other productive sectors ”, insists the organization in a statement.