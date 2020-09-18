Tourism Will the tourism crisis in Lapland lead to an end to sled dogs? “Until the last minute, we try not to have to go to it”

There are thousands of sled dogs in Lapland, whose services are mostly used by foreign tourists who have echoed from Lapland. If there is no income, entrepreneurs will have to think about how to cope with the high costs caused by dogs.

Lapin there is now a sad question lurking on top of the sled dog business, which entrepreneurs have to seriously consider: when the industry and the whole of Lapland’s tourism have been hit by a corona, can sled dogs have to be stopped soon?

There are thousands of dogs in Lapland at dozens of different companies, and their services are mostly used by foreign tourists who have echoed from Lapland. Maintaining a large group of dogs is an expensive job and the upcoming winter season looks like according to tourism entrepreneurs, unprecedentedly bad.

Tourist industry fears that charter trips will end completely in the winter, because the government decided to require two corona tests from tourists coming to Finland from countries at risk for more than three days.

This would grip a hard hand, especially in the sled dog industry.

Dogs the threat of cessation exists, he says Pauliina Tirkkonen All Huskies from Kittilä.

“As early as April, we estimate that 75 percent of this season’s revenue will be lost. We have 69 dogs and there is a real threat that some will have to find a new home or, in the worst case, quit. Until the end, we try not to have to go there, ”says Tirkkonen.

All Huskies Oy’s Pauliina Tirkkonen, Trine and puppies Skye and Sigrid in Kittilä.­

The killing of dogs will take place in Lapland, if the situation is so bad, the entrepreneur also estimates Pasi Ikonen Hetta Huskies from Enontekiö.

Ikonen says that the assessment is not based on knowledge but on knowledge. He himself has about 250 dogs.

“We basically don’t kill dogs. If the situation gets so bad that the number needs to be reduced, we try to get their elder to find homes for them. We already have a fairly extensive adoption program anyway. ”

Ikosen the food costs for dogs are about 50,000 euros a year and the veterinary costs less than 20,000. The dogs are guided by two salaried employees. The total cost is about 120,000 euros per year.

“According to the law, the owner is allowed to stop the dog whenever he wants, there is no obstacle in it, but it is certainly morally questionable to do so. If there is an urgent situation and there is no other solution, then you can’t keep dogs if you can’t get food and care for them. ”

Ikonen reminds that stopping dogs can be short-sighted. An ordinary draft dog costs 300 to 400 euros, but a top-class guide dog can cost thousands.

“If the company’s goal is to continue the dog business, then stopping the dogs is a bad idea. Getting a working group of dogs back is difficult. For many, it is a way of life and not a business and the decision to stop dogs is a tough one. ”

Harriniva Tourism Company managing director Niina Pietikäinen says his company is now reducing the number of dogs by a hundred dogs in two years. This is accomplished by interrupting puppy production.

The company has 500 sled dogs in two orchards in Muonio and the natural removal from them is about 50 a year, he says.

“It’s the only measure right now. Of course, we are already thinking about the next season, ie winter 2021–22. Dogs are as important to us as human workers. They don’t suddenly appear anywhere, they are long-educated, valuable animals, ”says Pietikäinen.

“Now we start from the fact that their expenses for this year will be covered, that is more than half a million euros. The big question is who would we get here to move them. The inherent feature of a sled dog is to pull and run. It could run a hundred miles a day. ”

Pietikäinen considers that the worst situation is for a company with a mere dog sled business. He also hopes that Finns will find the dog sled hobby a nice way to move around in nature now that the share of foreign tourists is collapsing.

However, the company plans to continue dog business.

“But I’m genuinely worried about the thousands of sled dogs in Lapland. It is a breed that is not brought but adopted as a domestic dog. It’s such an energetic dog. ”