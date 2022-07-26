Tourism | Venice banned large ships from its canals, but the ban was circumvented by bringing more than a thousand tourists on a day trip on motorboats

The city of Venice criticized bringing almost 1,500 people directly to the city center for a day trip.

Cruise Company Norwegian Cruise has circumvented Venice’s ban on cruise ships by taking tourists to the historic city on motorboats, says The Guardian.

The nearly 300-meter cruise ship Norwegian Gem anchored outside the Venice lagoon at the Lido on Saturday morning. Cruise ship passengers were transported to Venice for the day by motorboats. Almost 1,500 people landed directly at St. Mark’s Square, from where they were picked up by the same motorboats back in the evening.

The cruise ship had permission from the port of Venice to stop at the Lido. The motorboats that transported tourists were also borrowed by the port authorities.

A cruise ship however, the activity is disappointing in Venice, where the number of day tourists would like to be curbed.

The Italian government refused last year the arrival of cruisers directly in front of St. Mark’s Square in Venice and near the island in the Giudecca Canal. Cruisers were wanted out to protect the lagoon’s ecosystem and cultural heritage.

After last summer, many cruise ships have switched to using the nearby ports of Trieste and Ravenna, from which willing cruise passengers can take a couple of hours’ day trip to Venice.

The US company Norwegian Cruise’s way of taking passengers to the city on motorboats is reportedly a new experiment. Venice Chancellor of Tourism Simone Venturini has criticized the cruise line’s decision to transport tourists to the city for the day.

“It’s not the kind of tourism we want for the city,” Venturini commented to the local media.

However, according to the Italian Cruise Association, banning ships from the city has reduced the amount of time cruise tourists spend in the city.

“Venice used to be a home port, which meant that people came to hang out in Venice for a day or two [ennen risteilyn lähtöä]booked a hotel and ate in local restaurants,” says the director of the cruise association Francesco Galietti.

Last act to control the number of tourists is a rule that will come into force next year, according to which tourists coming for the day must pay a one-time fee when they come to Venice. Those coming to Venice have to announce their visit a day before and pay 3–10 euros, depending on how busy the season is.

About 80 percent of tourists visiting Venice do not spend the night in the city.