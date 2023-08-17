Tourism | Vantaa receives the most tourism income in Finland

According to a recent study, tourism in Uusimaa finally began to recover from the pandemic.

Uusimaa received about 4.06 billion in direct income from tourism in 2022 and the industry employed almost 13,000 people. This is what a recent extensive study says.

So it can be concluded from this that tourism recovered quickly from the corona era, but did not quite reach the pre-pandemic level last year.

The numbers were very promising in the sense that Japanese, Chinese and Russians were almost completely absent from the tourists of 2022. The Union of Uusimaa concludes from this that the tourism industry has plenty of opportunities to grow in the current situation, when the result is so strong even without previously significant groups of tourists.

In Uusimaa and in the whole country, Vantaa gets the biggest income from tourism, whose share of the province’s pot was more than two billion.

The revival of tourism meant especially the revival of Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Thanks to that, Uusimaa’s tourism revenue grew faster than the entire country.

Last year, Helsinki received more than a billion in revenue from tourism. Porvoo, for example, also stood out in the survey.

Nearly a nationwide study on tourism income was carried out for the first time by Tak Research. The research was more comprehensive than before in Finland, although the sites in Lapland, for example, were completely missing.

However, partly comparable information was available from Uusimaa both before the pandemic and from 2021.

Correction 8/17/1023 at 3:10 p.m.: In the article earlier, Vantaa was mistakenly referred to as millions, but Vantaa’s share of tourism income is therefore more than two billion.