“Havila Voyages is taking newly built cruise ships along the Coastal Route, the Norwegian fjord route, for the first time in decades. More modern ships with more spacious cabins and common areas and a unique gastronomic format. They are eco-friendly ships, capable of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 35% compared to the 2017 reference values, and Nox and Sox emissions by as much as 90%. For us, 2024 is the real year zero, after a very challenging start”. Lasse A. Vangstein, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer of Havila Voyages, talks about the new brand that has entered the cruise market by sailing in an eco-friendly way on one of the most popular itineraries for tourists.

Havila Group’s idea to launch the new tourist transport brand Havila Voyages comes with the opening of the historic route to competition. “It was our founder and main shareholder, Per Sævik, who decided to enter the state-controlled Coastal Route, convinced that the time had come – he says – to open up to competition on a route monopolized by a single company in the last concession period with 11 ships. A strong believer in the great potential of the tourism sector and at the same time with the goal and mission of creating long-term value and employment for the Norwegian coast”.

So Havila Voyages started sailing along the Norwegian coast and did so at a particular time for the entire industry internationally, in December 2021. “The start-up was really challenging for us – he admits – and not only because of the pandemic. Two of our ships were supposed to be built in a Spanish shipyard, but they went bankrupt after the hulls of our boats had already been made. This meant that we had to move the construction to Turkey, to the Tersan Shipyard, where we had the contract to build our other two ships. In addition, the attack on Ukraine and the war also had consequences for us, because our original financing company had ties to Russia and was therefore sanctioned. We took this on board but of course it further delayed the release of our ships. In addition, the earthquake that hit Turkey also complicated the construction process”.

“Finally, in August 2023 we had all four of our ships operational and that’s why 2024 is a bit of a ‘zero’ year for us, our first year in full operation. Now we are starting to see growing interest in our brand and our product and we look to the future with confidence”, continues Vangstein. An optimism confirmed by the brand’s growing data: “On the target markets front, historically, Germany has always been the most important for tourism along the Norwegian coast. But this year we are seeing a predominance of tourists from the United States both in terms of number of bookings and value. And Italy is one of the markets we are working on, also through agencies and tour operators and with our presence at trade fairs”, he underlines.

The strength and uniqueness of Havila ships lies in their ecologically advanced technology: “To date, our ships – he explains – are powered as ‘Plug-in hybrids’, using liquid natural gas (LNG) combined with electricity, thanks to large battery packs that allow for four hours of emission-free navigation, and can be recharged in port using clean, Norwegian hydroelectric energy. We have the only ships on the Coastal Route that can recharge their batteries in port – he assures – and we are the only cruise operator in the world that can afford to visit the Geirangerfjorden site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, without polluting. A system that makes us precursors with respect to the new rules on emissions that will come into force in 2026. In fact, we could already be completely ‘climate neutral’ today by using liquid biogas (LBG) instead of natural gas (LNG), but it is a question of availability and price on the market. For this reason, we want the Norwegian authorities to prioritize the development of this sector, to make it possible.”

“Even the design of the ships – he explains – has been thought to reduce friction and maximize energy efficiency. We constantly monitor the power levels and we are very committed to reducing gas consumption. Not only that: we use the excess heat on board to heat environments and water, such as that which reaches the cabin showers. And this limits the waste of heat and energy”.

Fundamental, then, is the commitment against food waste. “Our food concept – says the Chief Communications & Marketing Officer of Havila Voyages – was conceived and developed not only to promote Norwegian cuisine but also to reduce food waste, which is a big problem in the cruise and hotel industry and is mainly due to the use of buffets. We, instead, have opted for an à la carte service, which allows us to reduce food waste to only 58 grams on average per passenger per day, a value well below the industry standards. Furthermore, most of the food we serve is produced and distributed in Norway, especially along the coast. The only exceptions are some spices, fruits and edible flowers that are used for decorations and that are not Norwegian”.

Attention to local communities is a mission for Havila and also concerns the service dedicated to excursions that are offered to passengers. “All our excursions along the coastal route – he recalls – are offered in collaboration with local suppliers. Our activity contributes to generating at least 3 thousand jobs along the coast. Being a route controlled by the government, we represent a crucial infrastructure as even residents use our ships as a means of transport and our ships also transport goods to and from the destinations they touch”.

Therefore, the commitment to sustainability is part of Havila’s mission. “We believe we have succeeded in taking a sustainable approach in our business. Sustainability is the backbone of all our operations, both maritime and in the hotel industry. We are constantly trying to improve and even more to involve our passengers in an attitude of sustainable choices”, notes Vangstein, adding that for the future the hope is to “be able to operate along the Coastal Route with zero emissions with the current fleet, using hydrogen: our ships are already authorized by the authorities for this and it is an achievable goal by 2030”.