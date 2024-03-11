“I extend a sincere thought of appreciation for the commitment and dedication that characterize the Italian Pro Loco throughout the national territory. Festivals have always been an opportunity to renew the traditions of our cities, villages and local communities. Italy boasts an extraordinary spread of typical products and culinary excellence which, together with the uniqueness and specificity of the territories, constitute a real attraction for quality and sustainable food and wine tourism. In this condition, this event also constitutes an opportunity to remember how the synergy between institutions, associations and the business world is fundamental to support and enhance the Italy of bell towers, local traditions and excellence”. The president said this of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, in a message read by Senator Antonio De Poli at the ceremony for the awarding of the “Festival of Quality” brand, promoted by UNPLI, which was held today in the Koch Hall of the Senate.

“I therefore renew my best wishes for good work, with the certainty that the companies awarded in 2024 will also be able to best embody the spirit that characterizes the voluntary activities carried out by everyone at a social, cultural and environmental level”, concluded La Russa.