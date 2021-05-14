“Without tourism, economic recovery in the Region will be unfeasible.” With this premise, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, defended this Friday in the Regional Assembly the economic effort proposed by the regional Executive within this area in the Regional Budgets for 2021. And, specifically, he announced the allocation of an amount of 47.2 million euros allocated directly to tourism, which triples the volume computed last year (276% more)

An “extraordinary” increase that he justified, during the presentation of the budget project of his department, by the need to protect the entire sector in the face of greater competition that is presented for the post-covid era, so that “it allows addressing the new challenges ». In fact, to guarantee the viability of the companies, he announced in his speech that up to 30.5 million euros will be allocated for direct aid lines, in addition to the 22 million that were already provided at the end of 2020.

Regarding the specific distribution by activity segments, 15 million euros will go to the hotel business, travel agencies, active tourism, and congresses; 10 million for hotels and tourist accommodation; and about 5 million for nightlife and celebration rooms.

The regional government will almost double the total amount for this department, as its contribution grows by 38 million euros, 90%, so its budget stands at 80 million. All with the ultimate goal of responding to “one of the most important challenges in the history of the Region and consolidating the reactivation” –in Ortuño’s words–, for which “it is essential to recover tourism, the main engine of economic development in the region. community”.

Likewise, faced with the challenge of providing solutions to the difficulties that the sector is going through after more than a year of pandemic, he stressed the importance of making the Region a safe destination. And there are initiatives such as the one that will be promoted by the Institute of Tourism of the Region (Itrem) through the contribution of 600,000 euros for the contracting of insurance for tourists who may be affected by the coronavirus; or also a line of subsidies, endowed with another 300,000 euros, for the adaptation of the establishments to the Covid quality and safety requirements.

A commitment that seeks to “turn the crisis into an opportunity, prioritizing factors such as security, social and environmental responsibility, digitization and the professionalization of tourism,” emphasized the counselor, who also did not forget to throw darts at the Government central during its exhibition.

The strategy advocated to “reposition” the Region is based on a plan with six fundamental axes: revitalization of destinations; advertising and communication strategy; commercialization; reinvention of tourism products; digitization and tourism intelligence; and training, improving employability and qualification of human resources. Ortuño also announced that he is going to work on a strategic tourism plan for the 2020-2030 horizon that he will take to the Tourism Board.

Of the 80 million euros of the budget for the whole of the Ministry, apart from the 48 million that corresponds to Tourism, the rest are distributed in Local Administration (13), Sports (8), Youth (4), Legal Services (1 , 9), Official Gazette of the Region (1.3), Institutional Communication (1.9) and General Services and foundations (21.9 million).

Regarding Sports, which he linked to tourism, he highlighted the programs related to the effects of the pandemic, such as aid to municipalities for protective material, as well as to sports centers and highly competitive athletes. An area that raises its budget by 34.7%. With regard to Youth projects and programs, there will be an additional 554,000 euros in budget, reaching 3.9 million euros, which represents an increase of 16.3%.

Finally, in relation to the Local Administration, the execution of economic cooperation programs with municipalities will continue, especially through the Works and Services Plan. Although the strategy to combat depopulation and improve the quality of life in rural settings will be especially relevant.

1.4 million for the airport and 450,000 for the Mar Menor



To encourage connections from the international airport of the Region of Murcia, in view of both the increase in flights to Spanish and international destinations, a promotion game of 1.4 million euros will be allocated. On the other hand, the Mar Menor remains a priority point for attracting visitors. Thus, around 450,000 euros from the Tourism Competitiveness and Quality funds will be allocated to local entities in the area. Not forgetting, another 530,000 euros to improve accessibility in resources. Finally, the drive for digitization and smart tourism.