The reactivation of the tourism and hospitality sector will largely condition the speed with which the economy recovers, hence the regional government has decided to provide an injection of two million euros to promote the destination ‘Costa Cálida Región de Murcia’ in the national market.

The Governing Council yesterday authorized the Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports to carry out this expenditure in order to “position and publicize” the region’s tourism offer throughout Spain. The national market has increased in importance in the last year, given the restrictions on mobility imposed by the coronavirus, and also because international tourism is expected to experience a slower recovery, according to the Business Minister and spokesperson for the Executive. , Ana Martínez Vidal, in her appearance after the Governing Council.

“Carrying out these campaigns is relevant within the strategy used by the Murcia Region Tourism Institute to promote regional resources as a first-rate tourist destination,” added Martínez Vidal.

The Health Minister is sympathetic to the complaints of the hoteliers, but stresses that the priority now is “to protect life.”



“Indignation and concern”



The investment in tourism promotion also seeks to contribute to the recovery of the hospitality sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic and which yesterday held the last discussion with the regional government because of the treatment it is given with anti-Covid measures. .

The Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (Hostemur) expressed to the Minister of Enterprise, in a meeting held on Wednesday, their “indignation and concern” over the decisions that, in their opinion, the committee takes “arbitrarily” Covid technician.

The president of Hostemur, Jesús Jiménez, asked the counselor that, before approving measures “lacking in common sense”, they be discussed with representatives of the sector, for which he requested that the president of the regional employer, José María Albarracín, join in the technical committee of the Covid.

Martínez Vidal was understanding with the demand of the hoteliers, but recalled that Albarracín, although he does not attend the technical committee, is present at the meetings of the Covid monitoring committee, where he receives specific information on the measures adopted to contain the pandemic. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, said he was sensitive to the demands of the sector, but said that the priority now is to “protect life” and try to avoid a fourth wave by all means.