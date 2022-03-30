Tourism Travel agency Detur canceled dozens of spring trips, in the autumn a cheap Greek holiday was canceled just a month before departure

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has received dozens of contacts about canceled trips in Detur. One customer suspects that Detur wanted to get rid of those who bought their holiday cheaply.

Travel agency Detur has abruptly canceled dozens of spring holiday flights abruptly due to insufficient demand.

Flights have been canceled from regional airports, such as Kuopio, Vaasa and Joensuu, to holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey.

In total, there are a couple of canceled flights, ie a total of about twenty leisure flights, says the CEO of Detur Finland Mehmet Ahishali.

According to Ahishal, deturi has not received enough reservations due to the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine that began in February.

“Recovery after a corona takes time. Who knows how flights put up for sale a year ago will sell, ”says Ahishali.

According to Yle news, the travel agency TUI has also announced that it has canceled flights departing from the provincial airports.

“It’s normal in this situation. No tour operator can fly empty planes, ”says Ahishali.

From Deturi who bought the holiday trip Perttu Pöyhtärin the family trip was scheduled to begin in late April, but Detur canceled it a month before the holiday.

Pöyhtäri had booked a holiday trip from Oulu to Crete last September as part of a campaign. There were six people leaving for the holiday trip, and the price was one hundred euros per passenger.

“The whole family was leaving and there were teenagers coming in who had canceled everything during the two-year Korona period. We have not screamed about this joy. ” The stubble says.

Group Manager of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) Satu Toepfer states that according to the general terms and conditions of the package tour, the tour operator may cancel the trip if there are not enough trips sold.

However, the tour operator must have informed its customers in advance, for example in travel documents, that the completion of the trip depends on the number of participants, and the organizer must notify the cancellation no later than 20 days before the start of the trip.

About thirty contacts about canceled leisure flights in Detur were received at KKV’s consumer advice during March.

“The contacts have focused on the last few days,” Toepfer says.

The contacts have concerned, among other things, unexpected cancellations and changes made by Detur, as well as difficulties in contacting Detur’s customer service.

Deturin Ahishali says the travel agency will give customers a canceled gift card worth 20 percent more than the paid trip to use for a replacement trip, or refund the full amount paid. Guests are also offered the opportunity to postpone the travel date or change the departure point of the holiday flight.

Pöyhtäri, who bought a canceled holiday trip cheaply, wonders about the options, as he was not offered the opportunity to change the departure airport from Oulu to Helsinki, for example, even if asked. He says Detur made it clear that the holiday should be purchased at the current price.

“The email was cryptic, but Detur suggested they either give back the money or a gift card. This does not matter much, as similar holidays currently cost between € 400 and € 500. It stinked that Detur wanted to get rid of those who had bought a cheap holiday. ”

