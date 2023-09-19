Tourism | Tourism, which has increased after the corona pandemic, is already affecting tourist destinations

in New York harsh measures have been introduced to limit the short-term renting of apartments. The reason is tourism, which is considered to cause a housing shortage.

New York is the most popular city vacation destination in the United States. Violators of the new regulations can be fined a maximum of 5,000 dollars, or about 4,700 euros, says The New York Times.

Limitations Florence, the pearl of Tuscany, has also taken the road, which since June banned new tourist apartments from the historic center. It is often about accommodation provided by the American company Airbnb.

“If we don’t take politically tough measures, nothing will happen”, the mayor Dario Nardella reasoned Il Messagero according to the magazine.

In many Italian university towns, students have camped out on campuses to demonstrate against the Airbnb phenomenon.

Tourists at the Trevi Fountain in Rome in August.

in Venice the city council recently approved a daily fee of five euros, which tourists must start paying for access to the historic center.

The Greek government, on the other hand, set a daily visitor ceiling of 20,000 tourists on the Acropolis hill, which came into effect in September. In the summer, there were already more than 23,000 visitors per day.

“Tourism is of course desirable for the country and for all of us”, the Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni said Greek Reporter according to the website. “But we have to find ways to prevent excessive tourism from damaging the monument [Akropolista].”

Minister Mendoni summed up the contradiction that is known in tourist destinations around the world: tourism is on the one hand a happy thing, on the other hand it is often harmful.

Above the mentioned are just a few examples of a phenomenon that can be called, for example, over-tourism, tourism flood or tourist panic.

The corona pandemic caused tourist numbers to plummet in 2020-2021, but now many signs suggest that people’s travel preferences have returned to what they were before.

The old records may even be broken this year, at least in Europe.

“A strong recovery is underway in the EU’s tourism industry,” announced the Union’s statistical authority Eurostat last Friday.

According to Eurostat’s recent statistics, there were 1.2 billion overnight stays in tourist accommodation in EU countries in January–June. The number was slightly higher than in January–June 2019, which was a record year until then.

in Finland tourism is believed to recover to the pre-corona level in 2024, predicts the tourism promoter Visit Finland.

According to the accommodation statistics, Finland’s tourism industry is still about 20 percent behind the 2019 level, according to Visit Finland. In Finland, you can feel the influx of Russian and Chinese tourists in particular.

On the other hand, the soon-to-start winter season looks excellent in Finland.

Internationally level, the claims of a recovery in tourism are covered anyway. As told by HS in summerEurope’s largest passenger airline Ryanair is already flying more people than in 2019.

During the European summer holiday season, Ryanair broke its all-time passenger record, reports Business Traveller website. In August, Ryanair flew 18.9 million passengers, a considerable number of whom were tourists.

The international aviation organization points in the same direction of IATA statistics. Air travel worldwide is reaching pre-pandemic levels. As for domestic flights, it has already been exceeded.

Sunset in Bali, Indonesia in mid-September.

The Lufthansa passenger plane took off from Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday.

If the growth trend in tourism continues, the consequences of the tourism scare will certainly be felt more and more.

Even if they are like on the Greek holiday islands. This summer, a protest movement was born on the island of Paros, which was named the “beach towel revolt” in Greece.

Local residents began to deny access to their own sandy beaches, which had become populated by tourists. Private renters may charge up to one hundred euros on the beaches for a place in the sun, i.e. for the rent of a beach chair.

The beach towel rebellion spread all over Greece, he said BBC.

“Exercise tourism must be disciplined”, stated the Japanese Yasuyoshi Okadawho cherishes his country’s cultural heritage as his work.

News channel CNN’s interviewed, Okada spoke especially about Mount Fuji, which is one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations. The situation is perceived as problematic in Japan, because the 3,776-meter mountain is currently overcrowded.

