Tourism Tourism abroad will be released on Saturday – “It would be no wonder if Finns’ travel splashed,” says the researcher

Traveling abroad will be made easier when tourism restrictions are lifted on Saturday. It is possible that Finns will rush on a trip this autumn, says Soile Veijola, professor of tourism cultural research.

Coronavirus pandemic as a result, foreign trips planned for this year were canceled, and international tourism virtually came to a halt.

Now, from Saturday, it will be easier to travel, which can be a relief for many Finns. After months of Korona and the start of the darkest time of the year, a trip abroad may sound like a refreshing detachment.