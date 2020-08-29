Tourism Thousands of Finns are still waiting for their money back from canceled flights and holiday trips – according to the authority, it is not worth rushing to cancel a trip

Many due to the coronavirus, those who canceled their flight have been waiting for money refunds this spring and summer for months.

Already in mid-April, Finnair alone had more than 100,000 claims for canceled flights in the queue. The company canceled flights about 10,000 a month.

At the end of July, the company announced in its semi-annual report that it had paid refunds worth more than EUR 270 million during February – June, and that approximately EUR 100 million was still outstanding. Finnair said that it received the same number of refund requests in April – June as it normally did in three years.

Now Finnair informs Helsingin Sanomat by e-mail that the amount of refunds paid has risen to EUR 330 million and 80 per cent of the refund applications received during the year have been processed.

The company is told that flights will still have to be canceled due to reduced demand. At present, Finnair flies about 30 percent of the flights it would normally fly at this time of year. In September, Finnair aims to offer a similar flight for canceled flights on the same day.

Average The processing time for a refund application is eight weeks, Finnair reports. However, the company acknowledges that in some cases processing times have been extended.

“Especially when the booking uses, for example, many different payment methods or a codeshare flight (a flight operated by Finnair’s partners for which Finnair offers a seat and sells it with a Finnair flight number), in which case the refund requires more manual work. The applications that can be processed with the help of robotics can be processed the fastest, ”says Finnair.

The company says it has increased its staff to process applications and made its robots more efficient.

“Compensation claims are handled by several dozen people. Already in the spring, we quickly added staff to the claims processing and introduced software robotics, and this has enabled us to speed up the processing of the number of applications, ”the company says.

Tuin Finland Communications Manager Laura Aaltonen says that the refunds now deal with refunds for May-July trips.

Aaltonen says that Tui has received an accelerated processing of claims, but depending on the method of payment, it may have taken longer to process some applications.

“If you have paid the full amount with the card, the refund is faster, but if you have paid even part by bank transfer and part by card, they may take longer because they have to be done manually and ask the customer for an account number,” says Aaltonen.

“It [rahanpalautusprosessi] has now accelerated considerably, but unfortunately there is still a delay of 6-8 weeks, ”Aaltonen estimates.

Aaltonen says that Tui has now canceled the trips until mid-September.

If Tui cancels the trip, according to Aaltonen, all customers have the right to get their money back. Under the new terms of support, the customer can also cancel the trip more than 60 days before the start of the trip and receive a full refund.

“SummerIn July, there was a spike in complaints against Finnair, which seems to have broken, ”says the Group Manager of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV). Satu Toepfer.

At that time, there were more consumer inquiries, where, according to Toepfer, the refund periods were considerably too long, but now in August their number has decreased.

Toepfer says that there will also be contacts regarding tour operators. KKV monitors the situation of the return processes of tour operators and airlines and liaises with industry players.

Toepfer says those considering buying a trip should now think about their own needs and motives for traveling.

“It’s a good idea to look carefully at the options available and the terms of the tickets, and then cancel if you need to.”

Even during a coronavirus pandemic, canceling a trip when you do it yourself is not necessarily costly. The toepfer therefore advises customers to wait, if possible, for the tour operator or airline to cancel the trip instead of the customer canceling it themselves.

According to Toepfer, part of the problem has been that tour operators and airlines have not always informed customers about the status or schedule of returns. Sometimes it has been difficult to get in touch with customer service.

“Customers need to be given clear information that a claim has been received, is being processed and what the stage of the case is and whether it is being delayed,” says Toepfer.

One a teacher from Tampere had been waiting for months for his refunds Mika Tukiainen, who was to travel with his family on a dream vacation to New Zealand. Money spent on airline tickets purchased in January cost more than 10,000 euros.

Tukiainen told Helsingin Sanomat in Junethat had not yet received his money back.

Now Tukiainen says that the day after the interview, Tukiainen’s money was returned from Finnair, although not all in one installment.

During the whole process, Finnia was most disturbed by Finnair’s weak information. The announced and over-positive schedules were not kept and no slippage was reported. Tukiainen mentions openness and honesty on the part of the company as things that would have made waiting easier.

Tukiainen says that he has demanded compensation for delays in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act and that he has also received it. He also says he would not necessarily have applied for default interest at all if the situation with the delay in refunds had not been so frustrating.

“The consumer has to pay a late fee, so does the service provider,” says Tukiainen.

Tukiainen received the default interest with clear calculations in less than a week.

Tukiainen and his family are already dreaming of new journeys, but at least the family is not heading to distant lands at least.

“We are not going to fly anywhere until the Korona issue is over,” Tukiainen says.

In addition, Tukiainen says that the family can hardly make joint trips as far away as to New Zealand. The trip was planned as a honeymoon for Tukiainen and his wife, but from here the nearest family will travel closer to Finland and in a more climate-friendly way.