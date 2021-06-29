Tourism Those who receive the first dose of the vaccine would be tested after entry, low-risk areas would be able to enter Finland freely – HS goes through the entry model

Recipients of the first dose of vaccine would only be tested after entry, and low-risk areas would be able to enter Finland freely. Parliament will vote on approving the model on Friday.

Government the proposal for a new entry model was in first reading in plenary on Tuesday. The model is to be implemented through temporary changes to the Communicable Diseases Act.

Parliament approved the content of the bill in accordance with Monday’s report of the Social Affairs and Health Committee. The committee had made some mitigations to the government’s proposal, which were not supported by the Social Democrat members of the committee.

The model defines the test and certification requirements for future travel to Finland. The model is due to enter into force as soon as possible. It would be valid until October 15.

The approval or rejection of the model will be voted on at the second plenary session of Parliament on Friday. HS goes through the content of the template to be voted on.

What would be required of those coming to Finland?

A person arriving in Finland should present a certificate of a negative corona test result that is not more than three days old, of a full coroner vaccination series obtained at least two weeks previously, or of a coronary disease that has been contracted no more than six months previously. A passenger arriving with a negative corona test certificate should take another corona test 3–5 days after arriving in Finland.

If a passenger arriving in Finland does not have a certificate of a negative test result, a complete series of vaccines or an illness, he or she should participate in the testing at the border.

Passengers arriving in Finland who have received one dose of a full series of two vaccines would not be subject to border testing. They would only be required to take the test 3-5 days after entering the country.

Who would be exempt from the requirements?

The requirement for certificates would not apply to passengers born in 2006 or later.

People arriving in Finland from a country or region where the occurrence of the coronavirus or the prevalence of the modified virus do not pose a particular risk of the epidemic spreading would enter Finland freely without test, vaccination or disease certificates.

The definition of low-risk countries and territories would be further clarified by a Government decree.

In Finland, low-risk areas have been defined as countries with a maximum incidence of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. In the EU recommendation the upper limit of the two-week incidence reading for the so-called green countries is 50 or 75 cases, depending on the proportion of test-positive patients in each country.

How would the requirements be monitored?

The certificates would be checked by the municipalities or associations of municipalities in whose territory there is an entry point. Municipalities and associations of municipalities would also be responsible for arranging corona tests for immigrants.

Failure to take the required tests could result in a fine under the new entry model. Passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in June 2021.

Failure by a passenger to take the test required of him at a border crossing or after entry could result in a fine.

Certificates could be checked on a random basis if it is not possible for a municipality or association of municipalities to check all certificates as travel volumes increase. If the resources of the municipality or association of municipalities are not sufficient to inspect the certificates, the municipality could delegate the inspection as a purchasing service.

Model increase the responsibilities of municipalities and health authorities. Verification of certificates takes up resources, especially in municipalities with border crossing points.

The burden of corona testing is likely to fall on a wider range of municipalities, as many immigrants continue their journey to different parts of Finland, and passengers can apply for the test in any municipality, the SOTE committee estimates in its report.

In the original government proposal, the test requirement would also have applied to those arriving from low-risk countries. In the plenary session of the Parliament, many praised the Sote Committee’s easing that the changes would be used to allocate health care resources appropriately.

“It is necessary to focus measures and resources on those coming from high-risk countries so that border stations, ports and airports do not get into an uncontrollable situation,” said Sari Multala (kok).

On the other hand the risks posed by viral variants, such as the highly susceptible delta variant, provoked discussion at the session. It has been estimated that the delta variant has come to Finland with the tourists of the European Championships in St. Petersburg, as the transformation has spread rapidly in Russia.

Member of the Sote Committee and opposed to the relaxation of the entry model Who is Linden (sd) raised concerns about whether Finns who received a single dose of vaccine had sufficient protection against the delta variant of the virus. 20 per cent of the Finnish adult population has received full set of vaccines, when in the EU and EEA countries full vaccine protection is already 36%.

Preliminary research shows that even the first dose of the vaccine provides good protection against a severe form of delta-induced disease. However, it is uncertain to what extent deficient vaccine protection prevents infection or further transmission of the virus.