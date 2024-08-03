Tourism | This is how foreigners living in Finland present the best aspects of Helsinki to their guests – “You don’t see anything like that in Belgium”

Canadian Emilia Carson shows her guests arriving in Finland the colorful houses of Huvilakatu in Helsinki.

People who have moved to Finland from around the world have found many kinds of oases in summer Helsinki. They present these to their loved ones traveling from abroad.

Walking tours and discussions about cardamom

Student Emilia Carson, 25, has lived in Finland for almost two years. During this time, he has been visited by many guests from his home country of Canada.

“Yes, it’s because of me”, Carsin answers the question why the guests have come to Finland. “In general, Canadians are mainly interested in the Eiffel Tower and the warmth of Italy in Europe.”