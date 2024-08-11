Tourism | This is Helsinki for American taste: The New York Times listed the city’s best destinations

Tourism|In its article, the Uysdysvaltalaislehti lists a wide variety of cultural attractions, restaurants and accommodation options, and the sauna is not forgotten either.

American The New York Times newspaper published an article last Thursday 36 Hours Helsinki.

The article lists destinations that are worth seeing and experiencing in Helsinki, if a tourist has 36 hours to spend on a tour of the city.

So let’s see what Helsinki is like for American tastes.

However, the author of the article, a permanent assistant to the travel editorial of The New York Times (NYT). Ingrid K. Williams lives part-time in Stockholm. He is said to have been reporting on the Nordic countries since 2010.

The reader is motivated to get to know the capital, Helsinki, also with a note embedded in the entrance, how Finland has been named the “happiest country in the world” seven times in a row.

What is Helsinki, the capital of the happy country, like?

Key stops

Author praises for starters Helsinki’s 19-hour summer sunlight, the city’s magnificent architecture and the shopping area bursting with design treasures. For the visit, he recommends sweating in a wood-heated sauna and a tour of the archipelago off Helsinki while sipping drinks on the deck of the cruiser.

The story initially lists four locations as key stops for understanding the spirit of Helsinki, its traditions and today: Creativity Blooms from Chaos -restaurant in Kaartinkaupunki, VallisaariHalkolaitur’s pop-up restaurant The Old Man & the Sí! and Alvar Aalto’s home In Munkkiniemi.

NYT’s in the matter of websites opens a procession of images from the outskirts of Helsinki’s city center. Juttu presents a total of 22 points of reference for “urban, progressive, ambitious design in its urban planning” for Helsinki. The link in the article takes the reader directly to the locations presented as “renovation targets” on the City of Helsinki’s English-language website:

Haaga, Hernesaari, Honkasuo, Jätkäsaari, Kalasatama, Kannelmäki, Helsinki city center, Koivusaari, Kruunuvuorenranta, Kuninkaantammi, Malmi, Malminkartano, Mellunkylä, Myyrmäki, Oulunkylä, Pasila, Pitäjänmäki, Vartiokylä, Viikki, Vuosaari, and Östersundom.

The small “Creativity blooms from chaos” restaurant has a rare personal atmosphere.

Culture

Helsinki architecture NOW lists the sights familiar from travel guides: Keskustakirjasto I waited and Citizens’ store (in addition to Oodi, Kiasma, the Music Hall, the House of Parliament, the Finlandia Hall and the Hakasalmi villa are mentioned in the story).

Then we experience the culture: Amos Rex -art museum and Lasipalatsi Square and the Helsinki City Art Museum HAM. The museum located in the Tennis Palace will be charged separately Tove Jansson’s an exhibition of commissioned works for public spaces Paradise.

The exhibition does not open until the end of October, so the American summer visitor who reads The New York Times will be disappointed in Helsinki.

Mentions also get Galerie Forsblom Yrjönkatu and already mentioned earlier Alvar Aalto’s home with studios in Munkkiniemi.

And can you tell an American about Finland without a sauna, the heart of Finnish culture? Can’t. In the story, we are sweating in no less than two destinations: New Sauna In Jätkäsaari and Sompasauna, whom Helsingin Sanomat said on July 2 that he was moving from Verkkosaari to Mustikkamaa.

Alvar Aalto’s home and studios in Munkkiniemi.

Restaurants

I eat too a person likes. And drink. NYT has found five restaurants, bars and cafes in the inner city of Helsinki that are worth seeing and experiencing.

Located on Agricolankatu in Kallio Way Bakery is praised for its minimalist furniture and the locals’ lingering breakfast moments. In Punavuori, NYT’s writer has found a “gritty” Bas Bas Cornerlocated on the same corners, decorated with kitsch Bob’s Laundry -cocktail bar, located in Kamppi, with 20 taps, serving mainly Finnish beers Lightning Nationas well as an artisan cafe by Rams Roasters From Ullanlinna.

The way to Bob’s Laundry bar is through the lobby laundry

At Rams Roasters, part of the coffee offered is roasted in the cafe itself.

Shopping

What and then where to buy for yourself as a souvenir or as a welcome home? Hakaniemi shopping hall is naturally obvious, perhaps characteristic of Helsinki along with the Old Market Hall, Hietalahti Market Hall and markets. In a way, “mostly Helsinki”.

Selling products by Finnish designers Business On Fredrikinkatu, Kampissa has found its way to NYT’s listing. The magazine, on the other hand, recommends looking for older and more imaginative items in a “maze” Pheasant from Antiquity mixed From the secret trade In Ullanlinna.

Hakaniemi’s shopping center has several restaurants in addition to shopping places. Pictured is the Kirsikka restaurant.

Overnight stay

When an American has only 36 hours to get to Helsinki, the hotel must be in the middle of the city. From Kruununhaa, NYT has found Hotel Maria, in Kluuv Hobo Helsinki and Kampista Scandic Helsinki Hub.

NYT contributor Ingrid K. Williams recommends looking for short-term rental housing in Punavuori because there are many wonderful restaurants, bars, cafes and parks there.

And you can find the Suomenlinna, Finlandia Hall, and so on when you open the links in the story.

The Hobo Helsinki hotel is located on Kluuvikatu.

Traveling

The New York Times has also kindly divided the tourist’s 36 hours into Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Means of transportation include buses, trams, metro, ferries, taxis and rental bicycles. Electric scooters are not mentioned at all for some reason.