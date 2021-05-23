Tourism These five places every Finn should see once in their lives – the experts agreed on the number one destination

Finland is full of destinations that captivate with their beauty. HS asked the experts to choose five destinations that every Finn should visit once in their life.
For subscribers
Pauliina Toivanen HS
11:00
Finland tourism is also in force this summer. Even if you have traveled to the cross in Finland before, many classic destinations are probably still waiting to be experienced.
But where should you go? Which destinations would be important to experience?
Topics related to the article
.
#Tourism #places #Finn #lives #experts #agreed #number #destination
Leave a Reply