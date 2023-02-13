Last Friday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya inaugurated the “Sustainability of Metropolitan Tourist Areas” meeting, a top-level national event that was attended and attended by Senators Patricia Mercado and Imelda Castro; as well as the president of the Board of Directors, Ricardo Madrid; and the secretary of the “Belisario Domínguez” Institute, Rodrigo Ávila.

At the start of the meeting, Rocha Moya spoke in favor of a balanced urban development of the Metropolitan Tourist Areas and that the tourist offer be attended to attract visitors, but without neglecting the development of the large fringes of populations where the workers live.

It is important to emphasize what the governor said, it is necessary to think about balanced urban development, our cities and tourist destinations must also have a balance, which has to do with the living conditions of society, because normally there is an area that is the tourist strip, and then a “fringe” that is where the working people of the tourist area are and sometimes are charged by developmentalism, which he described as an enemy of sustainability and sustainability.

It should be noted that this event was organized by the “Belisario Domínguez” Institute of the Senate of the Republic and by the president of the Commission for Metropolitan Areas and Mobility, Patricia Mercado.

Also at this event was the debut of the new Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa, Estrella Palacios, who already supported the organization from her previous position as undersecretary, as we have said, you know the subject. On the other hand, the mayor of Mazatlán, Edgar González, is completely gray, but that is another story, so be very attentive.

Outstanding

The one who had an intense week was the deputy of Morena, Jesús Ibarra, he was in various meetings with pastors from the Morelos neighborhood, residents of the Pemex neighborhood, Las Vegas and Juntas del Humaya; He was serving citizens in the Benito Juárez kindergarten, participated in the Codesin 2023 plenary session and closed at the Sustainability meeting of the Metropolitan Tourist Areas.

It should be noted that he is one of the few local deputies who really goes to the neighborhoods to collect negotiations with the citizens of his district, he has been in contact with the people, so keep an eye on him because he is one of the most active morenistas, surely It will be one of Morena’s strong cards in 2024.

Another one of the most important assets for Morena is the Federal Programs delegate, Omar López, he has great social work throughout the state, he is another one that must be followed closely, because he is in the game. He adds the great closeness to Governor Rocha.

Diary

Next February 22 to 24 will be the 31st edition of ExpoAgro 2023 in Culiacán, which according to figures from Caades would be leaving an economic benefit of 180 million pesos. In addition, it will have an agroecological area, business center, 350 stands, conference and gastronomic area. Pending the development of the important agricultural event.

Political Memory

“Demagogy is the ability to dress minor ideas with major words”: Abraham Lincoln.

