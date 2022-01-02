Tourism The ski resorts drew crowds at the turn of the year, although interest rate restrictions tightened last week

“Tourism has recovered even faster than it has been hoped.”

Finland the big ski resorts seem to have attracted visitors well during the christmas and new year seasons, although interest rate restrictions tightened in the last year before the turn of the year. Relaxed comments were made on Sunday about the management of tourism in Levi, Nilsiä Tahko and the Saariselkä and Inari regions.

Inari-Saariselkä Tourism Marketing Director Hanna Kouri acknowledged that foreign tourists who arrived there at the turn of the year are extremely important to the outcome of the whole year.

It was feared in Tahko that the corona would shrink the number of tourists. Fortunately, this did not happen, sighed Tahko Mountain’s business director Pasi Martikainen.

Visit Levi’s CEO Satu Pesonen estimates that the recovery in tourism has been even faster than hoped for.

Lapin At the turn of the year, more than a hundred scheduled flights and more than a hundred charter flights were expected to enter the Inari-Saariselkä area.

“It means about 20,000 tourists, most of them foreigners. We are really happy that this goal for the Christmas region seems to have been achieved. The worst-case scenarios for cancellations did not materialize, ”Kouri said.

This time, people from Britain, Germany, France and Italy came to the Inari-Saariselkä region.

Kouri acknowledged that the last-minute tightening of interest rate restrictions forced new schedules to be re-adjusted for new entrants.

“In the end, however, the schedule had time to be changed and put in order. It is worth thanking entrepreneurs for their flexibility here. ”

Lapin On the slopes of Levi, one of the main stages of tourism in the western part, a “really good group” arrived as saints, said Satu Pesonen.

“It could be said that the total number of tourists in Levi was now almost normal, which is about the same as it was at the turn of the year before Korona. It is great to see now that Lapland is clearly of interest to international tourists as well. ”

Although the interest rate restrictions tightened only a few days before the turn of the year, Pesonen said it caused very few cancellations for those who bought the trip for Levi.

“Dog safaris, downhill skiing and cross-country skiing have the advantage of being outdoor activities in terms of corona restrictions. You can see that those who came here have wanted to be outside when it is safe even during the restricted period. ”

According to Pesonen, almost all of Levi’s accommodation was full at the turn of the year.

“Individual hotel rooms may have been left empty.”

There was also a good occupancy rate in the eastern half of Lapland in the Saariselkä tourist center, as well as in Tahko in the Kuopio area.

Martikainen for its part, emphasized that the growth of domestic tourism, at least in Tahko, has offset the decline in the number of foreign tourists due to the pandemic.

“Tahko is ahead of last year, it has gone well now.”

If the desire of tourism leaders materializes, perseverance through the Korona period may eventually turn to the benefit of tourism. Many Finns have found domestic travel destinations during the epidemic. If they keep this hobby, and foreign tourists dare to visit Finland to the same extent again, the situation may turn very promising.

Which foreign tourists are now missing compared to the former?

“The traditionally largest group of foreigners in Tahko, the Russians, is still almost completely left out,” Martikainen said.

A return can also be hoped for from Chinese and Japanese arriving from further afield.