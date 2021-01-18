Tourism The second wave of the corona pandemic hit hotels hard – Scandic’s room occupancy rate fell to 15% in December

The chain has negotiated rent reductions of more than EUR 80 million with property owners.

Nordic room occupancy at Scandic, the largest hotel chain, collapsed in December due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and tighter containment measures. The company announced on Friday that its room occupancy rate fell to 15 percent in December.

The average occupancy rate in the last quarter of the year thus fell to 23% from 36% at the beginning of the year. In January – September last year, the occupancy rate was about 75 percent.

The situation is particularly grim in capitals, where occupancy is less than a third of normal, Scandic says. According to the chain’s press release, about half of its hotels were closed for Christmas and New Year.

Scandic is the largest hotel operator in the Nordic countries and Finland in terms of number of rooms. In Finland, the chain has more than 60 hotels. In addition to Scandic hotels, the chain operates Hilton, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels in Finland.

Due to the coronary crisis, a significant number of hotels have been closed permanently or temporarily.

Scandicin the situation reflects the problems of the entire hotel industry. The latest figures from Statistics Finland from November show that the number of hotel nights in Finland halved from a year ago, especially due to the influx of foreign tourists.

The occupancy rate of hotel rooms across the country fell to 30 per cent in November, from 56 per cent a year earlier. The collapse was particularly sharp in Uusimaa, where the occupancy rate fell from 71 per cent to 24 per cent a year.

Scandic does not anticipate a rapid improvement in the situation. Based on bookings, the chain expects the room occupancy rate to remain at the December level in January.

“Scandic expects the hotel market to recover slowly and demand to remain low at the beginning of 2021. It is likely to take years before room-to-room turnover and utilization return to pre-pandemic levels, ”the chain estimates in December before the introduction of coronary vaccines.

To attract Customers Scandic, like many other hotels, has lowered room rates. According to statistics from the research company Benchmarking Alliance, hotel turnover per room in the Nordic countries was 30–40 per cent lower than usual towards the end of the year.

According to preliminary data from Statistics Finland, the average hotel room price in the whole country was 20 per cent lower in November than a year ago. In Uusimaa, the average price has fallen by 33 percent.

To improve financial situation Scandic has been negotiating rent reductions with property owners. In January – September, rental expenses accounted for 47 percent of the chain’s net sales, and the company said that for many individual hotels, rental costs exceed net sales.

On Friday, the company said it has so far negotiated discounts of around SEK 850 million, or EUR 84 million, for the period 2020-2022.

However, according to the company, this is not enough and it is trying to negotiate even more discounts. At the same time, the company is also massaging new types of leases. In the fall, the company took over to run the hotel at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm. Its rent depends on the sale of the hotel, which shares the risk between the property owner and the tenant.

“I am sure that in the future we will see more similar agreements”, CEO at Scandic Jens Mathiesen said in connection with the company’s January-September earnings announcement.