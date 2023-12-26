Tourism | The Russian attack made a gaping hole in Finnish tourism – This is how we are trying to rise from the bottom

Tourism in Helsinki is also badly affected by the Russian war of aggression.

Tukala the hot summer in Europe was too much for many. Now Finnish tourism promoters are trying to attract foreign tourists to the North with its cool and clean air.

There is a real need for tourists, because Helsinki continues to suffer from a lack of them. At the same time, other Nordic capitals fare better in the competition.

Director responsible for the European market of the domestic airline Finnair Anssi Partanen is one of those who travel the world for work, sharing the good news about Finland as a tourist country.

Appropriately, he gives the interview for this article from Antwerp, Belgium, where he is on a joint tour with Visit Finland and other tourism promoters.

Finnair needs new customers himself.

Previously, the company based its operations largely on an Asian strategy: it transported tourists from west to east and vice versa via Helsinki. The war of aggression started by Russia destroyed a working business idea.

Now Finnair has increased flights to, for example, North America and the Middle East. Growth is also sought in Europe. Europeans and Americans have indeed filled the gap left by Asian tourists, says Partanen in a video call.

“In Europe, we see very clear growth from, for example, Italy.”

in Helsinki and Finland still has work to do in increasing awareness.

According to Partanen, the winter product with its skiing slopes, northern lights, dog safaris and Santa Claus is familiar to many, but summer is more unknown.

“ “Cool Finnish summer is the next theme that emerges and is reflected in the activities of the entire industry.”

Finland is sold to foreign tourists now above all as a cool summer destination, an escape from the heat.

“Last summer in Europe was very hot. The midnight sun and clean and cool air are good products to sell. Cool Finnish summer is the next theme that emerges and is reflected in the activities of the entire industry.”

In Helsinki, one of the attractions is the archipelago.

Russian however, there is no end in sight to the warfare, and recently special operations have been seen both on the eastern border and in the Gulf of Finland.

How does the proximity of Russia affect the attractiveness of Finland in the eyes of foreign tourists?

In Europe, according to Partanen, this is not a significant topic of discussion, but in long-distance markets, it is somewhat thought-provoking.

“Certainly the war has an effect, but maybe it is not in the big picture as a factor in where we are headed. Finland is part of the Nordic countries, and the landscape is more important.”

Tourism- and CEO of Mara, the hospitality industry's interest organization Timo Lappi in an interview with HS on Thursday, one of the reasons for the slow recovery of tourism was the lack of support from the state.

According to Partanen, the share allocated from the state budget to the promotion of tourism affects why Finland's reputation is not at the same level as it is in other Nordic countries.

“Promoting tourism does not happen for free. In order for us to grow as a target country, it also requires an investment from the state.”

