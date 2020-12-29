Tourism The pain of Helsinki’s tourism continues to be worse than the rest of the country: “The situation is catastrophic”

There is no way to make up for the lack of international tourists with domestic tourism, says the CEO of the City of Helsinki’s marketing company.

Helsinki tourism continues to plow deep. The number of overnight stays in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is worse than in the rest of the country.

According to the latest data from Statistics Finland, overnight stays by domestic tourists decreased by about 59 per cent in November from the previous year. Overnight stays outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area decreased by slightly more than 25 percent.

According to Statistics Finland, overnight stays by foreign tourists decreased by almost 81 per cent in the whole country. According to the Visitory website, which collects tourism statistics, the number of foreign overnight stays in Helsinki fell even more, by 91 per cent.

According to Statistics Finland, the highest hotel room occupancy rates were measured in Kainuu (about 44 per cent) and Northern Ostrobothnia (about 41 per cent). In Helsinki, the occupancy rate of hotel rooms was just over 21 per cent. For comparison, in Turku, for example, the occupancy rate was about 44 percent.

Situation Helsinki has the CEO of the city’s marketing company Laura Aallon unequivocally ‘catastrophic’. According to him, there are two main reasons behind the collapse of tourism.

First, in Helsinki and the entire Helsinki metropolitan area, hotel capacity is clearly higher than in the rest of the country. According to Aalto, about a third of all hotel rooms in the country are located in Uusimaa. For this reason, room occupancy rates have also fallen more than in the rest of the country.

Secondly, the share of international tourists is high in Helsinki and in the entire Helsinki metropolitan area. Last year, more than half of the overnight stays in Helsinki came from international tourism.

“When international tourists as well as business, congress and conference tourists are virtually absent, the situation is catastrophic. There is no way to close the gap with domestic tourism, ”says Aalto.

Northern Finland the destinations are especially attractive after the snow has come to domestic tourists, which can ease their situation somewhat. According to Aalto, the rest of Finland has actually fared better than Helsinki throughout the year.

“Finnish tourists have clearly avoided Helsinki. Other cities, such as Turku and Tampere, had very good occupancy rates in the summer, but poor in Helsinki. ”

According to the Visitory website, overnight stays in July decreased by 14 per cent for all tourists in Turku and by 10 per cent in Tampere. In Helsinki, the collapse was 64 percent. According to Aalto, the situation is similar elsewhere in Europe, ie big cities are avoided.

“The same has happened in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​for example. Korona’s biggest winners have been local and nature tourism. The cottages have been booked and the long trees have been filled with people. ”

From international the most brutal of the tourists in their absence are the brilliant Russians. Across the country, their overnight stays decreased by 492,200 nights between January and November, which is almost 66 per cent less than at the same time last year.

The absence of Russians in Helsinki will be emphasized towards the end of the year. Russian tourism to Helsinki in the New Year and in January has increased in recent years.

HS reported in 2018that the popularity of train travel from St. Petersburg was so high that VR drove several double shifts on the Allegro train during the New Year. At that time, more than 10,000 passengers arrived in Finland for the New Year from the Allegro train alone.

This year, the majority of them are gone, and according to Aalto, it will bring one more blow to Helsinki’s tourism.

“Yes, it shows. The Russians have been a major boost to the industry. They are the kind of tourists who use a lot of other services in addition to accommodation. ”