Tourism The opening up of foreign tourism is looming in the near future – What should a tourist consider?

The tourist must find out about the country-specific entry restrictions himself.

When The corona restrictions that have hampered foreign tourism are beginning to ease, and many Finns are embarking on the long-dreamed journey. The updated travel recommendations, changing country-specific entry restrictions, the forthcoming EU corona certificate and the entry model submitted to Parliament raise many questions about what Finns should find out before leaving for a trip abroad.

BTI gathered answers to questions related to foreign tourism.

What are the current recommendations for traveling abroad?

According to the recommendations of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, updated on 17 June, special care must be taken when traveling to the EU and the Schengen area.

Unnecessary travel outside the EU and the Schengen area is still urged to be avoided. Exceptions to this are countries for which the government has lifted entry restrictions, such as Australia, South Korea, Israel, Singapore, New Zealand and Rwanda.

The State Department recommends avoiding all travel to Brazil, South Africa and India.

Where can Finns travel?

The freedom of movement of the Constitution enables Finns to leave the country and return to the country. The travel of Finns abroad is restricted by the national entry restrictions of the destination country.

Every Finn traveling abroad should note that all countries can impose entry restrictions at their own borders. It is the responsibility of the person traveling abroad to be aware of the entry restrictions of the destination country. The Finnish border authorities do not check the information on departure.

“If the border authorities of the destination country find that no entry is possible, the return is likely to come at their own expense,” says the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Kirsi Varhila.

Where can I find information on restrictions in the target country?

Information on national restrictions in other countries is provided in the EU by the Re-open EU website, which aims to provide up-to-date information on quarantine and testing requirements for passengers in EU countries and whether an EU corona certificate is already in use in the destination country.

The most up-to-date information can be found on the websites of the countries’ own authorities, which tell about the country’s corona situation and what is required to travel there. Country-specific restrictions are subject to change, so up-to-date corona and entry restrictions should always be reviewed prior to travel.

There may also be national or regional restrictions within the country of destination, such as masking or movement restrictions, which should be checked on the website of the authorities of the country of destination.

What must be taken into account when returning to Finland?

According to the presentation of the entry model during the coronary pandemic, a person arriving in Finland is required to have a certificate of coronary heart disease, a complete coronary vaccination series or a negative preliminary test within three days.

If there is no certificate for any of these, the person must take the corona test as soon as they arrive in Finland and after 3–5 days. If the preliminary test has been performed before arriving in Finland, the second corona test must be taken within 3-5 days. Refusal to take the test may result in a fine.

The Department of Health and Welfare urges to avoid close contact while waiting for a second test result.

The government’s proposal for the entry model was submitted to Parliament on Friday.