Tourism The Olympic Village and the Race Village will receive signposts along Koskelantie that tell the history of the area

The stories in the signposts lead the street passenger to Helsinki more than 80 years ago.

Helsinki From May, you can get to know the local history in Käpylä on a self-guided guided walk.

Namely, the city will erect information boards along Koskelantie, which will illuminate the backgrounds and architecture of the protected Olympic Village and Kisakylä.

The initiative was taken by the city councilor Mika Raatikainen (ps).

The rapids the Olympic Village to the north is now a prestigious area whose homes are coveted by many. The area gets its name from the fact that it was built to accommodate athletes participating in the Helsinki Summer Olympics.

However, the Olympics, scheduled for 1940, were canceled in the turmoil of World War II, and when completed, the houses did not serve their original purpose as a base for athletes. The flats became the homes of the townspeople.

The Olympic Village can also be considered significant because it is one of Finland’s first residential areas designed on the open block principle. Its town-planning solution was being planned, among other things Alvar Aalto.

This is what the signboard coming to Kisakylä looks like. The race village was completed for the Helsinki Summer Olympics 70 years ago.

When the war was over, it was decided to hold new 1952 olympics in Helsinki.

A new residential area was built again for a major sporting event: Kisakylä. It rose to the neighbor of the Olympic Village south of Koskelantie and part of it to the farther Sofianlehdonkatu.

70 years ago, more than 500 apartments in Kisakylä housed 4,800 athletes, with many training and competition venues in the vicinity, such as the velodrome and the Kumpula inland swimming pool.

The housing companies got their name according to the theme: Starting Pitch, Finish Line, Rower and Winner.

The special features of Kisakylä’s houses are red, blue, green and black effect colors. They symbolize the Olympic rings. On the upper floors there are tall studio apartments overlooking the street from the large windows.

In the city is planning to hold an open walking tour of the areas in August. The exact location and schedule of the signposts are still to be determined.

A guided tour of Helsinki’s past reveals, for example, how Kisakylä is linked to Coca-Cola and where there are two oaks that Argentine athletes erected for the country’s then president. Juan Perónin spouse Eva Perónin in remembrance of.

Perón died during the Olympics.