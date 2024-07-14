Tourism | The number of visitors to the South Finnish National Park collapsed – Here’s how to get there

Tourism|The train connection to Repovede National Park continues until the end of October.

Camping season is at its best, but Repovede National Park, located in the area of ​​Kouvola and Mäntyharju, is plagued by adversity: The suspension bridge has not been put into use and the hand-operated sled also travels.

The Lapinsalmi suspension bridge over Kapiavesi has been closed to use since January, when it was discovered that a strong wind might endanger the structures of the 12-meter-high suspension bridge. With these prospects, the bridge is closed well into the fall.

Initially, it was hoped that hikers would still be able to access the bridge during this summer, but so far the repair work has not even started.

“This summer has been stomped on,” regrets Metsähallitus’ product owner Tero Mustonen.

The Lapinsalmi bridge has been replaced by a free boat shuttle that runs continuously in July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and in August on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The manual Ketunlossi is also undergoing renovation.

At Ketunloss, you can cross Määkijänsalmi. The picture is from 2018.

In the past week, there has been congestion at the castle when its cable has been traveling. Ketunlossi transports eight to ten people across Määkijänsalmi at one time.

Lapland The bridge and Ketunlossi are both attractions of the approximately three kilometer long Ketunlenk. Most Repovede day hikers go around Ketunlenki. Many combine it with a visit to Katajavuori, making the tour five kilometers long.

If the castle were completely out of use, the hikers would have to detour a couple of kilometers to the boat transport in order to get out of the park.

“If the boat transport is not in use, there will be a swimming trip”, says the Seikkailuviikari program service that organizes boat transport Kari Niemi.

The plan is to completely renew the port connection, but according to Mustonen, the implementation will take place next year.

Finns found their way to national parks in droves during the corona years. Visitor records were also set at Repoveti, when people enjoyed moving in nature, hiking in wonderful landscapes, moving in water, swimming and sitting by the fire. Since then, the number of visitors has decreased significantly.

According to Mustonen, exact figures for the Repove National Park are not available due to the summer holidays. According to Nieme’s estimate, the number of visitors has decreased by at least a hundred thousand since the peak year of 2020, when 233,000 hikers visited Repovede.

From 2022 Repovede has also been reached from Helsinki by train, when VR implemented the Hillosensalmi shutdown during the summer.

The decrease in the number of hikers is also reflected in the number of people traveling by train, although the decrease is slight.

In July 2022, 1,300 train passengers traveled to Hillosensalmi, but in July of last year, a couple of hundred less. “It seems that there will be a small decrease for the current July as well,” says the director responsible for VR’s service development Marika Schugk.

You can get to the National Park until October 26th by a train leaving Helsinki at 8:13. The return train from Hillosensalmi leaves at 16:43. There is a bus shuttle from Seisakki to the entrance of the national park Lapinsalmi and back.

Fox run is the most popular hiking trail in Repovede, but there are also good alternatives. Park connoisseurs tell their favorite destinations:

1. Round of Koppelo

Visit Kouvola tourist advisor Alexei Potapov advises to arrive at the national park via the Saarijärvi or Tervajärvi entrances, from which there are several departures routes of different levels. The Koppelo tour starting from the Tervajärvi parking lot is his favorite. “The round of more than eight kilometers is suitably long and along the way there are beautiful sites and good places to take a break, such as the Kuut canal and Lojukoski”, explains Potapov.

2. A day on the water

At Repovede, you can rent a canoe or a SUP board.

If you want to use the entrance to Lapinsalmi, Metsähallitus’ Tero Mustonen recommends renting a canoe or SUP board and spending the day on the water. “Repotassu cafe serves hikers in Lapinsalmi”, he advises.

Mustonen’s favorite shooting spot is Katajajärvi, which can be reached from Ketunlenk at the Kuutinkanava crossing. The length of the route from the Lapinsalmi parking lot is about seven kilometers. However, during the wildfire warning, firing is only possible in Lapinsalmi and Kuutinkanava.

3. Olhava climbing rock

Olhava’s climbing rock is almost vertical.

Kari Nieme’s point of view of adventure viikan is Olhavanvuori, which is about three kilometers from the Saarijärvi parking area. “Olhavanvuori has wonderful views and is one of the finest climbing cliffs in Finland, which is worth seeing even if you don’t enjoy climbing,” says Niemi.