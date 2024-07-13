Tourism | The new phenomenon of holiday travel can already be seen at the airport: You can even buy “luxuries” while waiting

Bartender Anna Pinar mixed mocktails in the Finnair lounge at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The new phenomenon of holiday tourism can already be seen in Helsinki-Vantaa. With that money, you can buy “luxury” while you wait. HS visited behind closed doors.

Summer holiday season is now at its hottest and some are flying abroad. But for many people, the mere thought of air travel makes them anxious.

First queuing in a crowded security check, then dodging people spraying perfume in duty-free shops.

Finally, rushing to the departure gate until it becomes clear that the flight is late and the running steps were in vain.