Tourism The Ministry’s estimate: The Korona pandemic will cut tourist consumption in Finland by as much as 8 billion euros this year

Last year, the coronavirus caused Finland more than EUR 7 billion in revenue losses. The corona pandemic could cause Finland about EUR 15 billion in lost income this year and last.

Coronary pandemic is leaving a huge mark on the Finnish tourism industry. According to an estimate published by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) on Wednesday, the corona pandemic could cause Finland to lose as much as EUR 8 billion in revenue this year.

According to the Ministry’s estimate, tourist consumption will decrease by 40–50 per cent in Finland this year.

“If the recovery in tourism begins in late summer, consumption will fall by about 40 percent, or more than 6 billion euros. However, if the recovery does not start until the winter season 2021–2022, consumption will decrease by about 50 percent, or about 8 billion euros, ”the ministry’s press release states.

TEM reported in February that Finnish and foreign tourists spent 42 per cent less money in Finland in 2020 than in 2019. Last year’s figure was estimated at EUR 9.3 billion, compared to EUR 16.1 billion in the previous year.

The corona pandemic has already cut nearly seven billion euros in tourist consumption.

In total, an interest rate pandemic this year and last could cause a loss of revenue of around EUR 15 billion.

Major the only reason for the fall in consumption is the decline in the number of foreign tourists.

Last year, the corona pandemic taxed about two-thirds of foreign tourists’ consumption, or about 3.3 billion euros. This year, a reduction of about 80%, or EUR 3.8-4.2 billion, is expected in the consumption of foreign travelers.

“This is a significant share of Finland’s service exports, of which tourism accounted for 16 per cent in previous years and was thus the third most important service export sector. Tourism exports have been growing strongly in recent years. Tourism exports are money left over from foreign tourism to Finland, ”the ministry’s press release describes.

Before the corona pandemic, foreign tourism accounted for about 15 percent of total tourism demand. This year, the corresponding figure is only about 5 percent. The decline is also reflected in the operations of air and sea transport and travel agencies.

Domestic tourism is also expected to decline, but its share of money spent on tourism will increase. According to the Ministry’s forecast, domestic tourism will shrink by about 8–18 per cent this year, or 0.7–1.6 billion euros. Before the interest rate crisis, domestic tourism accounted for 55% of total tourism demand, and this year it will rise to 82-86%.

“Demand for domestic tourism supports the basic cash flow of many tourism companies and reacts quickly to tightening and easing restrictions. The lack of business travel slows down the development of demand for domestic tourism, ”the ministry’s press release reads.

Ministerial According to the release, Finland will have at least until 2023 before demand returns to the 2019 figures. Tourism to Finland from abroad and Finns’ foreign tourism are recovering much slower than domestic tourism.

“The tourism industry must also prepare for the option where tourism demand will be lower than the 2019 figures for a longer period of time. Restrictions on travel policies may slow down the recovery of tourism, ”the ministry’s press release states.

Consumption caused by Finns’ foreign tourism in Finland will decrease by about 80 per cent, or about EUR 1.8–2 billion.

The assessment of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy has been prepared as official work. Visit Finland, Statistics Finland, Tourism and Restaurant Services (Mara) and the Finnish Tourist Board (SMAL) have also participated in the assessment.