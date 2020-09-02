Tourism The Ministry is preparing forced testing for those traveling to Finland from abroad, the requirement would not apply to Finns

The bill is still in its infancy, so the details will be clarified. The ministry is scheduled to submit a proposal for a round of statements next Monday.

Ministry of Transport and Communications is preparing an amendment to the law that would make coronavirus testing in the country of origin mandatory for those traveling to Finland from abroad.

The new law obliges the transport service provider to require a certificate of a negative infectious disease test result from a passenger coming to Finland.

“It has become clear that the powers of transport authorities need to be strengthened in order to ensure health safety in transport,” the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) says in a press release.

“In daily international traffic, it would be most effective to oblige the transport operator on flights, ships, buses and trains to ensure and verify that the tourist has a certificate of a negative test result.”

Yet it is not known which countries would be subject to a possible testing obligation.

“According to our working version, the health authority determines which countries are at risk. After that, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom would start moving, ”says the General Manager Juhapekka Ristola Ministry of Transport and Communications.

According to Ristola, the likely health authority in the matter would be the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), which would be consulted by Traficom. At present, THL has access to risk countries traffic light model, but it is not yet known whether it would apply in any way to this situation.

“Traficom would monitor compliance with the obligation and, if necessary, penalize transport operators with periodic penalty payments,” says Ristola.

The obligation would apply to all modes of transport, ie airplanes, buses, ships and trains. You should come to Finland by car without a test requirement. The obligation would apply to transport service providers, not individuals.

“It would be up to the operators to complete the fact that when taking persons coming to Finland from a risk country on board, a negative test result would be required.”

The law would be temporary and valid until the end of 2021.

This According to Ristola, the requirement would not apply to Finnish citizens in the preparation of the moment, but fundamental rights discussions are still taking place during this week.

It would be up to the passenger to obtain a certificate of a negative test result at their own expense or at the expense of their employer, for example. A separate Government Decree is intended to specify what kind of certificate should be accepted.

The bill is still in its infancy, so the details will be clarified. The ministry is scheduled to submit a proposal for a round of statements next Monday. Minister Harakka estimates that the bill is due to be submitted to Parliament on 24 September and could enter into force in October at the earliest.