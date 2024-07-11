Tourism | The Japanese came for a package trip of almost 3,000 euros to Karkkila – The reason is Aki Kaurismäki

When a group of Japanese Aki Kaurismäki fans arrive on a package trip to Karkkila, the goal is to see as many Kaurismäki destinations as possible – and hopefully the destination of the fandom itself.

Somewhere here Irma went on a mushroom trip with my husband.

It’s eight o’clock in the morning, and a group of Japanese tourists are looking down from the viewpoint of Ruuhilammi in Karkkila. A scene has been filmed in the same forests Aki Kaurismäki to the movie Man without a past, where Salvation Army soldier Irma and a man who has lost his memory meet and fall in love.